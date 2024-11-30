‘Twilight Zone’ Actor Dead at 96: Earl Holliman’s Family Confirms His Death

Twilight Zone actor Earl Holliman has died. The actor, who starred on the series premiere of the fantasy horror anthology back in 1959, passed away on Nov. 25 at his home in Studio City, Los Angeles at 96. Via TV Insider, his spouse, Craig Curtis, confirmed the news, and his niece, Theresa Mullins Harris, announced the news on her Facebook.

“I’m very sad to report that my Uncle, Earl Holliman passed away this afternoon after a short illness. He was 96 years old, and the last of his siblings,” Harris wrote. “He had a long wonderful life. His dream at 5 years old of becoming a movie star came true, more than he ever could have imagined. He loved hearing all the good things his fans had to say about him. He will be missed by all. I’m so glad that I was able to go out and spend time with him one last time this week.”

Holliman was born on Sept. 11, 1928 in Delhi, Louisiana. Before acting, he did a stint in the U.S. Navy, later enrolling at the Pasadena Playhouse to study acting. In 1953, he got his first on-screen role in the film Scared Stiff opposite Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis. He would go on to appear in films such as Tennessee Champ, The Big Combo, Gunfight at the O.K. Corral, The Trap, The Power, The Desperate Mission, Country Gold, and more.

On the TV side, Earl Holliman appeared in the very first episode of The Twilight Zone, “Where Is Everybody?” in 1959, but he is best known from Police Woman as Sgt. Bill Crowley from 1974 to 1978. He was also Sundance on CBS’ Hotel de Paree from 1959 to 1960 and Mitch Guthrie on NBC’s Wild Country from 1962 to 1963. Other show credits include Playhouse 90, Bus Stop, Bonanza, The Fugitive, Gunsmoke, The F.B.I., CHiPs, and The Thorn Birds, among others.

Holliman won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture for 1956’s The Rainmaker and earned a nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Television Series for his role in the short-lived 1992 sitcom Delta. In 2018, he was honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for his contributions to the television industry. The 2000 movie The Perfect Tenant marked Holliman’s final on-screen acting role.