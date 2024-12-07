‘Chicago Fire’ Alum Monica Raymund Joins Dick Wolf’s New Prime Video Series

Monica Raymund is teaming up with Dick Wolf once again. According to TVLine, the Chicago Fire alum has joined Wolf Entertainment’s new Prime Video series On Call, as she was seen in a newly-released trailer. The outlet confirmed that Raymund, who played paramedic and firefighter Gabby Dawson for the first six seasons, will be guest-starring in the upcoming procedural. As of now, details of her role are unknown.

From creators Tim Walsh and Elliot Wolf, On Call is described as “an adrenalized and visceral police drama that follows a rookie and veteran officer duo as they go on patrol in Long Beach, Calif. Incorporating a mixture of body-cam, dash-camera, and cellphone footage to create a cinema verité effect, the innovative series explores the morality of protecting and serving a community.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Dick Wolf serves as executive producer on the new series, which stars Troian Bellisario, Brandon Larracuente, executive producer and director Eriq La Salle, Lori Loughlin, and Rich Ting. Since there isn’t much known about Raymund’s role, it’s unclear how many episodes she will be appearing in or if it will just be a one-off. It’s likely more information will be released in the coming weeks, but at the very least, it will be nice to see her back in the Wolf Universe, even if it’s not One Chicago.

Aside from Chicago Fire, Monica Raymund can most recently be seen in the Starz drama Hightown as Jackie Quiñones. She also previously appeared in the films Bros, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial, and the podcast series Dark Woods. On Call marks the first time Raymund will be working under Wolf Entertainment since her last appearance on Chicago Fire during Season 8 in 2019. Whether her reunion with Wolf could mean a possible return to Fire is unknown, but you never know what could happen.

Fans will soon see Raymund in action when On Call premieres on Prime Video on Thursday, Jan. 9 with all eight episodes. Regardless of her role, it will be exciting to see the actress on a Dick Wolf series, and it already sounds like it’s going to be an intense one. Fans will want to tune in to On Call when the show premieres in the new year in just over a month. Or they can watch Raymund in action in the first six seasons of Chicago Fire, streaming on Peacock.