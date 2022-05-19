'The Practice' Star Kelli Williams Joins NBC Series

✖

The NBC drama pilot Found has found a new star. The Practice alum Kelli Williams will join Mark-Paul Gosselaar in the new series about missing person cases. Shanola Hampton also stars n the series as a public relations specialist who was once reported missing and hopes to help those like her.

Hampton (Shameless) will play Gabi Moseley, a public relations specialist who begins looking out for the missing people who are often forgotten about. Over 600,000 people are reported missing in the U.S., and over half of them are people of color who are forgotten about. Gabi wants to make sure the public hears those cases. However, Gabi has a dark secret of her own.

Williams was cast as Margaret Reed, a crisis manager at Mosely and Associates who also pays close attention to human behavior, reports Variety. Like Mosely, she has a history involving a missing person case. Her 5-year-old son was kidnapped and has never been found. Gosselaar (Saved by the Bell, Mixed-ish) was cast in April as Sir, a controversial figure in Gabi's past.

Williams starred in the ABC legal drama The Practice as Lindsay Dole. She was nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 1999, 2000, and 2001 as a member of The Practice cast. Her other credits include Lie to Me, Army Wives, The Fosters, All American, Charmed, Coyote, and Rosewood. Williams has been busy in Hollywood since 1989 when she appeared in episodes of Quantum Leap and Beauty and the Beast.

Nkechi Okoro Carroll wrote the Found pilot and is an executive producer via Rock My Soul Productions, which has an overall deal with series producer Warner Bros. Television. Hampton; Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden of Berlanti Productions; and Lindsay Dunn of Rock My Soul are also executive producers. Carroll's credits include All American, The Resident, Rosewood, and Bones.

NBC does not have too many new shows lined up for the 2022-2023 season. Since Found is still in the casting process, it is not expected to be ready until midseason. The Quantum Leap reboot is the only drama to receive a series order from NBC so far. The network does have more sitcoms though, as George Lopez's Lopez vs. Lopez and the Night Court revival have both received series orders for the 2022-2023 season. Quantum Leap will air this fall after The Voice, while Lopez vs. Lopez scored a November debut on Fridays. Night Court was held back for midseason.