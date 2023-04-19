A 'Twilight' TV Series Is in the Works

Fans may soon be heading back to Forks, Washington. A TV adaptation of Stephenie Meyer's best-selling Twilight book series is reportedly in the works via Lionsgate Television. The Twilight Saga TV series, which has not yet officially been confirmed, is said to be in the early stages of development, sources told The Hollywood Reporter, with Meyer expected to be involved.

At this time, few details are known up the reported series, which does not yet have a network or platform. A writer also has not been found, per THR's sources. Lionsgate Television, which controls the rights to the franchise after former Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-president Erik Feig purchased the rights to the Twilight book series during his tenure at Summit Entertainment, "plans to lead the development on the project before shopping the rights to the package," but there is currently no timeline for when the Twilight series will be taken out to potential buyers. Feig and Wyck Godfrey are attached to the series as executive producers.

Based on Meyer's book series of the same name, Twilight fever began in 2008 with the release of Twilight, the first installment in what would become a five-film franchise. The book and film seires centers on the love story of Bella and Edward. After relocating from Arizona to Forks, Washington, Bella's life is turned upside down when she meets Edward, whom she soon discovers is a vampire. The two quickly fall in love, but their relationship faces challenges not only from other supernatural forces but also from a love triangle including Jacob Black. In addition to the original 2008 film, the franchise includes four other titles – The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009), The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010), The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011), and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012). Not only did the film franchise become a cultural phenomenon, but it collectively grossed more than $3.4 billion worldwide.

Chatter regarding a possible new installment to the franchise has long been in the works, though mostly among fans hoping for new content that delves deeper into the backstories of the various characters or new films or series centered around groups like the Volturi or Denali coven. However, during an earnings call back in 2017, Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer told Wall Street that "there are a lot more stories to be told, and we're ready to tell them when our creators are ready to tell those stories."

The original Twilight film franchise was lead by Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, and Taylor Lautner, with Peter Facinelli, Elizabeth Reaser, Ashley Greene, Jackson Rathbone, Nikki Reed, and Kellan Lutz also starring. The reported upcoming TV adaptaion does not yet have a plot or cast attached, nor does it have a timeline for when it could possibly hit TV screens.