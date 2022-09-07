'Twilight' Star and Fianceé Welcome Baby Together

Congratulations are in order Peter Facinelli and fiancée Lily Anne Harrison! The Twilight alum, 48, and The Vanished actress, 33, welcomed their first baby together on Monday, Sept. 5, sharing the exciting news with fans on Instagram on Labor Day. While this is Facinelli's fourth child, it is his first with Harrison, who is now a mom of one!

The proud parents share the exciting news on Facinelli's account, where the actor posted an adorable black-and-white snapshot of his newborn's hand wrapped around his finger. He simply captioned the tender photo, which Harrison later reshared to her Instagram Story, "Happy 'Labor' Day [Lily Anne Harrison]," adding a red heart emoji before continuing, "Sept 5th, 2022." Neither Facinelli nor Harrison have revealed further details about their little one, including sex and name.

The little one's birth comes just a little more than two months after the couple first announced they were expecting. On June 25, Harrison posted a selfie showcasing her growing baby bump, joking, "Not a burrito belly." Facinelli commented on the post, "You're pregnant? Why didn't you tell me?" with a shocked emoji. He went on to repost the selfie on his Story with two references his role as Dr. Carlisle Cullen in The Twilight Saga, quipping, "Glowing... 'Can't Hardly Wait' to add to my 'coven' with u at my side," and the hashtag "dad jokes."

Flash forward two months, news of the little one's arrival was met with plenty of excitement and congratulatory messages. Commenting on Facinelli's post, celebrity DJ Lindsay Luv wrote, "We are sooooo excited!!!!!! Aahhhh... can't wait to meet this cutie." One fan wrote, "Congratulations // Best wishes and blessings for your family," with another adding, "CONGRATULATIONS "MINI PETER" AND CONGRATULATIONS TO THE PARENTS... the best family, always forever." Meanwhile, Sarah Wynter wrote, "Sending so much love to you both [Lily Anne Harrison] and [Peter Facinelli] you are going to give this baby such love," adding several heart emojis.

Facinelli and Harrison have been engaged since New Year's Eve in 2019, with the actor having popped the question while they were vacationing in Mazatlan, Mexico. Along with the newest addition to his family, Facinelli is also dad to Luca, 25, Lola, 19, and Fiona, 15, all of whom he shares with ex-wife Jennie Garth, whom he was married from 2001 to 2013.