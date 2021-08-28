This Random 'Twilight' Scene Took Over TikTok

✖

The Twilight Saga recently hit Netflix, and that means that legions of fans are rewatching the franchise, both ironically and in earnest. For better or for worse, the Twilight books and films were a huge aspect of 2000s culture, and this streaming rediscovery has set off a swell of nostalgia for many. Because of that, the vampire romance got the meme treatment, including a viral TikTok trend that combines a throwaway line from the first Twilight film and some dramatic notes from an ABBA song.

In the trending sound, a TikTok user combined Angela Weber (Christian Serratos), a friend and classmate of Bella (Kristen Stewart), dramatically saying "Oh my god" as a reaction to Bella arriving at school with Edward (Robert Pattinson) with the triumphant piano outro from ABBA's song "Chiquitita." The sound went massively viral, inspiring over 158k videos, spoofing a ton of familiar life experiences. Even if you're not a Twilight fan or an ABBA fan, you can probably relate to one of the viral TikToks.

Every few years, Twilight has a sort of renaissance on the internet, reminding people why it inspired such mania in its heyday. The film turned 10 in 2018, and the cast was asked about the impact that it had on their lives and careers. Entertainment Tonight asked Pattinson what he would tell his younger self walking onto set the first time, and despite being a vocal critic of the series from time to time, the Tenet actor had good things to say about the film that launched his career.

"I don't know, just have fun," he answered. "The whole ride's been really great. I've just been incredibly lucky in my career and my life. I'm really appreciative of everything." When Stewart was asked whether or not she kept in touch with the cast -- "a bit" -- she reflected on the passage of time and what a wild thing Twilight was in her life. "Yeah, it has been a long time," she said. "I don't know, it is funny, I have also lived in the same neighborhood for 10 years and I thought about that the other day, and I was like, oh god, you know a decade ago it wasn't as crowded, and I was like, that is bizarre to be able to say that. So, same, just 'cause ... certain things, certain memories will be close to you forever. So, it will never be normal to say something was that long ago, and I feel that way about that too."