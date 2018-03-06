Monday’s TV Ratings: ‘The Bachelor’ Finale Hits Season Highs

The final rose in Monday night’s TV ratings went to the first part of The Bachelor‘s two-part season finale.

The 22nd season finale of the popular ABC dating competition reality TV series, which booted hit freshmen drama series The Good Doctor to the sidelines, hit new season highs and grabbed a win for ABC in the key 18-49 demo, Variety reports.

During the March 5 episode, which aired from 8-11 p.m. ET, Arie Luyendyk Jr. gave the final rose to Becca Kufrin and then subsequently proposed to her. The show also aired him breaking up with her weeks later, Luyendyk Jr. revealing that he still had feelings for runner-up Lauren Burnham.

The controversial episode averaged a 2.2 rating in the key demo and drew an audience of 7.8 million viewers, marking the best numbers in both measures this season. Compared to last season’s finale, which grabbed a 2.4 rating and 7.8 million viewers, that is down only slightly in the demo and held even with viewership size.

The second part of the two-part finale, a live, two-hour After the Final Rose special, will air Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, Monday night also proved to be successful for NBC. The Voice earned the title of top-rated and most-watched show, with a 2.4 demo rating and 11.5 million viewers. A new episode of Good Girls (5.4 million/1.3) was down slightly in measures from its series premiere last week.

On Fox, Lucifer (3.1 million/0.7) was down in the demo, and The Resident (4 million/0.9) ticked up.

The CW’s Monday night suffered, with Legends of Tomorrow (1.2 million/0.4) slipping in total viewers, and iZombie dropping in both measures, with a 0.2 demo rating and 0.77 million viewers.

CBS’ night full of comedy landed the network in third place in total viewers. Kevin Can Wait (6.3 million/1.1), Man With a Plan (5.9 million/1.0), and Superior Donuts (5.1 million/0.8) all held even. Freshmen comedy Living Biblically, which debuted its second episode, dropped in both measures, grabbing a 0.7 rating and 4.4 million viewers. Scorpion (5.4 million/0.8) was also even.