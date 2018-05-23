Everything Not Airing on TV Wednesday Night

Television networks are wrapping up the spring TV season, which means their typical schedules are out the window.

Instead of airing reruns, many networks are choosing to air specials, movies and new programming in the summer time slots.

That means viewers will miss out on revisiting their favorite shows and experiencing new episodes of midseason and summer favorites.

‘The Goldbergs’ (ABC)

ABC is pulling The Goldbergs to make room for a screening of Toy Story 3, which will also take over a majority of the network’s Wednesday night schedule.

However, fans of the retro comedy should not be too bummed out. On May 30, ABC is airing two back-to-back repeats episodes of the show.

The episodes in question, season 5’s “Hail Barry” “Dinner With the Goldbergs,” will air at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. ET, respectively.

‘Alex, Inc.’ (ABC)

Freshman comedy series Alex, Inc. is also off the ABC schedule for Wednesday night, but it is unclear if will ever return.

ABC cancelled the series after its 10-episode run, with no repeat viewings slated for May 30.

Toy Story 3 will air in its 8:30 p.m. ET time slot on Wednesday night, and The Goldbergs will air in its place on May 30.

‘Modern Family’ (ABC)

Modern Family, one of ABC’s most successful comedy series, is also getting the boot on Wednesday night.

Toy Story 3 is taking over its 9 p.m. ET time slot on Wednesday, but a repeat episode will air on May 30.

The scheduled episode is the season 9 selection “Catch of the Day,” which centers around Phil’s (Ty Burrell) superstitions and Mitch (Jesse Tyler Ferguson ) and Cam’s (Eric Stonestreet) kitchen renovation.

‘American Housewife’ (ABC)

Another ABC comedy hit, American Housewife, is also off the Wednesday night schedule.

Just like Modern Family, Toy Story 3 is taking its place, but it will return with a rerun on May 30.

The episode re-airing on May 30 is “Selling Out,” which is all about Greg’s (Diedrich Bader) book release.

‘Designated Survivor’ (ABC)

ABC may also be done airing repeats of Designated Survivor, which has been cancelled by the network.

It is not being aired Wednesday night in favor of 20/20‘s “Lights, Camera, Summer” special, which will looks behind the scenes of various blockbusters.

A repeat episode is not scheduled on May 30, as ABC will air additional repeats of Modern Family and American Housewife at 10 p.m. ET.

‘SEAL Team’ (CBS)

CBS is also getting into Wednesday night shakeups due to a three-hour block of Survivor episodes.

Survivor‘s season finale will extend into SEAL Team’s typical 9 p.m. ET slot.

A repeat episode of the CBS milatry drama, entitled “Other Lives,” will air on May 30.

‘Code Black’ (CBS)

Code Black is one of CBS’ few scripted series still rolling out new episodes, but fans have to wait another week to see it back on their screens.

The network is airing the third hour of the Survivor finale in its 10 p.m. ET time slot.

The medical drama will return with a new episode, entitled “Cabin Pressure,” on May 30. The plot revolves around the team coaching a young girl how to resuscitate her mother while she is on a plane. Two characters are also taken hostage while trying to get to the aformentioned plane.

‘Riverdale’ (The CW)

The CW’s Archie Comics drama Riverdale wrapped up its second season on May 16, so the network is giving it a break from its schedule.

The network repeat episodes of Supergirl, one of the network’s many superhero series, in its 8 p.m. ET times slot on Wednesday and May 30.

‘The Blacklist’ (NBC)

NBC is dedicating its Wednesday night primetime block to Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, so The Blacklist fans will not get a repeat episode to revisit.

Instead of the James Spader-starring series, which wrapped up its fifth season on May 16, the repeat SVU episode, entitled “Sunk Cost Fallacy,” will air ahead of the two-hour SVU finale.

No Blacklist episodes will air on May 30, either. NBC is dedicating most of its night to American Ninja Warrior.

‘Chicago P.D.’ (NBC)

Chicago P.D. is also falling victim to NBC’s SVU marathon.

The second part of the SVU season finale will air in its usual 10 p.m. ET time slot.

NBC will also not broadcast repeat P.D. episodes on May 30. They will instead fill its slot will freshman series Reverie, which is about a hostage negotiator saving people from a virtual reality world.