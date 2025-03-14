‘Tracker’ Star Fiona Rene Reacts to Season 3 Renewal: ‘I Still Haven’t Wrapped My Head Around It’ (Exclusive)

While CBS has been making some harsh decisions for next season, the network did renew its hit series Tracker. And star Fiona Rene reacted to the news while speaking with PopCulture.com.

Tracker was one of several CBS shows to get a renewal a few weeks ago for the 2025-26 season, and the show is still in the midst of its second. It’s something that Rene, who plays Reenie Greene, still can’t believe.

“I still text Justin [Hartley], and I’ll be like, ‘I don’t understand how this is possible.’ I still haven’t wrapped my head around it,” she said. “All I know is that I am grateful to keep going as long as they will have to.”

Pictured: Fiona Rene as Reenie Greene. Photo: CBS

The Justin Hartley-led drama only premiered on CBS in 2024, but it has become a massive success on the network, and it certainly helped that it premiered following last year’s Super Bowl. Even so, the renewal was a pleasant surprise. While the show remains one of CBS’ highest-rated series, the fact still blows Rene’s mind since it’s something she never expected.

“Honestly, I didn’t even know that the audience that it has now was possible,” she said. “And I’ve been out to live life in heavy expectation, but with more, I hope. And all of the hopes have just been, honestly, bigger than I could have ever imagined.”

Per TVSeriesFinale, latest ratings for Tracker reveal that the series is currently the No. 2 scripted show on CBS for the 2024-25 season for the 18-49 demo at 0.492, coming in just behind freshman series Watson. As far as viewership goes, Tracker still takes the top spot with 7.935 million total viewers. So, while the renewal was to be expected, it sounds like Rene is still having a hard time getting used to the show’s success.

Pictured: Fiona Rene as Reenie Greene and Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw. Photo: Darko Sikman/CBS

Since there are still a handful of episodes left of Tracker’s second season, it might be a little too early to guess what will happen in the third season, but it’s never too early to guess what could happen in the back half of Season 2. Rene shared that fans will likely be getting more backstory for Colter and his family, and they “might bring a little bit more of the siblings.” Meaning Jensen Ackles and Melissa Roxburgh may be coming back again. “We might see a little bit more of what’s in the box. So I’m excited for that,” she said.

Make sure to tune in to new episodes of Tracker airing on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS to see what happens and why the show deserved that Season 3 renewal. All episodes are streaming on Paramount+.