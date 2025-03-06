‘Tracker’: Fiona Rene Teases Reenie Getting ‘Into a Little Bit of Trouble’ While Helping Colter (Exclusive)

Sunday’s episode of Tracker will feature Fiona Rene’s Reenie getting out into the field once again, and the actress spoke to PopCulture.com about what’s in store. In “Monster,” airing on Mar. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, “Colter is hired to find a mother in Ohio who went missing after tucking her son in for the night.”

Rene told PopCulture that “Reenie just loves to help, and she’ll do anything for Colter.” She continued, “So when she has to go to Indianapolis for a deposition for a not-so-problem client, and Colter’s gonna be there and maybe need some assistance, boots on the ground, she is more than willing. One of the suspects has a storage unit there in Indianapolis, and she goes to check it out, see if there’s any evidence she can find, maybe gets into a little bit of trouble. We have some nice, heartfelt moments between her and Colter. It’s gonna be a good one. I’m excited.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pictured: Fiona Rene as Reenie Greene. Photo: Darko Sikman/CBS

Between this episode and an earlier Season 2 episode where Reenie got “down and dirty” for a case, she’s been going out into the field a little bit more, even if it’s merely just a coincidence. For Rene, having Reenie do a lot more has “been kind of a mixture” since Reenie has her own firm, and she’s pretty busy regardless. “I’m going to help Colter, but also dealing with so much of my own client stuff that, I don’t know,” she said. “It kinda feels a little less messy but a little more dangerous.”

Speaking of Reenie dealing with her own clients, while the show has started to touch on her business, Rene “would love for us to be able to go home with her and see what her morning and nighttime routine is to get the day washed off because I feel like it’s high intensity. It’s high-octane, and it’s just been so honestly inspiring to see a character like that who is just so determined and so willing to keep working. Because there are days where I wake up and I’m like, ‘Oh, what am I doing?’ And then I’m like, ‘Okay. What would Reenie do?’”

Pictured: Fiona Rene as Reenie Greene and Michael Rady as Elliot Photo: CBS

Meanwhile, Reenie’s job is not the only thing that keeps her busy. She’s been seeing Michael Rady’s Elliot, and the two have been getting pretty close, including in the Mar. 2 episode where things got a little steamy, “but we paused because there was business to take care of,” Rene explained. “Elliot is such a rock for Reenie, and he is so emotionally open and vulnerable that I think Reenie has always been looking for that in a man. I mean, no offense, Colter Shaw. It’s not business to take care of, but we’re not talking about our feelings a whole lot. And Elliot really provides that safe space for that. And the actor who plays Elliot, Michael Rady, is literally a true joy to work with.”

Now that Reenie is with Elliot, where does this leave her relationship with Colter? While the two were never actually together, the series has alluded to something brewing between them. Fiona Rene shared that her relationship with Elliot “has brought a respect level between Colter and Reenie that needed to grow.” She continued, “And any really good relationship, whether it’s platonic or romantic, has to live on the foundation of trust and friendship and respect. And so, if anything, Colter and Reenie are building a solid foundation of that. Who knows where it will go from there? But I think that he really supports Reenie in her relationship with Elliot. He’s there for everyone else.”

Between blossoming relationships and an intense new case, there will be a lot to look forward to in the new episode of Tracker, airing this Sunday, Mar. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. All episodes are streaming now on Paramount+.