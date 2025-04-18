‘Tracker’: Melissa Roxburgh to Return Ahead of Season 2 Finale

Another Shaw family reunion is coming to Tracker.

TV Insider reports that Melissa Roxburgh will be returning to the CBS drama ahead of its Season 2 finale in May.

Roxburgh was introduced as Dr. Dory Shaw, the sister of Justin Hartley’s Colter, during a Season 1 episode. Due to her schedule on NBC’s The Hunting Party, it was unclear if she would be able to appear again in Season 2. While speaking with PopCulture.com ahead of her first episode, she expressed interest in coming back, saying she would “absolutely be so, so excited to come back and play.” Now that is finally happening.

The Manifest alum will be appearing in Season 2’s penultimate episode. In “Rules of the Game,” airing on May 4, Reenie urgently calls Colter for help when Leonard Sharf’s assistant gets kidnapped ahead of the launch of his new business. Also, Colter visits his sister, Dory.” As for what brings Colter to visit Dory, executive producer Elwood Reid teased that she “delivers a mysterious piece of the Shaw family’s past.”

Fans of Tracker know that the Shaw family has a complicated past surrounding the death of Colter and Dory’s father. For a while, Colter thought their brother, Russell (Jensen Ackles), had something to do with it, but Russell told him that someone else was in the woods the night their dad died. Additionally, that man was previously talking to their mother. Dory also has some of their father’s things, and it seems like one of the things she finds could bring up more questions or answers.

What this could mean for the Shaw family is unknown, especially since it’s unclear what the mysterious piece Dory will bring to her brother. The Shaw family is certainly complicated, and there is much to unravel from the past. It’s likely there will only be more questions, especially since Tracker is coming back for a third season, and it’s just one thing that will keep the fans coming back. At the very least, it will be entertaining to see Dory and Colter together again.

Don’t miss Melissa Roxburgh’s return to Tracker as Dr. Dory Shaw in the Season 2 penultimate episode airing on Sunday, May 4 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+. New episodes of Tracker air on Sundays.