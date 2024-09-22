'Tracker' Boss Teases Jensen Ackles' Season 2 Return

Tracker showrunner Elwood Reid has more details on Jensen Ackles' return in the upcoming second season. After the Supernatural alum guest starred as Justin Hartley's brother, Russell Shaw, it was reported that he will indeed be returning in multiple episodes of Season 2 of the CBS hit. With Ackles' return, the show will dig deeper into the Shaw family's complicated past, and Reid told Entertainment Weekly that Russell will be coming in during the "highest point" in a case that Colter is working on involving UFOS.

"There's a secret that is revealed about their father that lands with both brothers," Reid shared. "There's a memory you'll see that Colter doesn't have that his brother does about Colter and their father." Of course, Reid didn't share specifically what that secret is and how it pertains to Colter and their father, but it should be a bit easier to navigate since the brothers are on better terms since reuniting last season and aren't so estranged.

(Photo: "Off the Books" – Colter is forced to team up with his estranged brother, Russell, who enlists his help to track down a former army buddy who's gone missing after several weeks of paranoid behavior. The investigation takes the brothers into the world of Special Forces missions, shady off-the-books programs and conspiracy theories, all while they contend with their family's past, on the CBS Original series TRACKER, Sunday, May 12 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Pictured: Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw and Jensen Ackles as Russell Shaw. Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. - Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

Season 2 will also include the return of Melissa Roxburgh, who plays Colter and Russell's sister, Dory, meaning even more questions about the Shaw family will hopefully be answered. As of now, it's unknown how many episodes exactly Ackles will be appearing in, but his first appearance will be Episode 2. As for Roxburgh, that is unknown, but it should be interesting regardless to see what happens when the Shaw siblings get together. It's hard to tell if Ackles and Roxburgh could appear in an episode together to get all three Shaw siblings in the same room, but that is possible.

The Shaw family history is a complicated one, beginning with the death of Colter's father. Once he died, the family basically broke apart, and when fans saw Colter reuniting with Russell and Dory in the first season, the reunions weren't as happy as one would expect. Now, with more being revealed about what happened and who their father truly was, there's no telling what could go down and what answers they might find.

Fans will just have to tune in to the second season of Tracker to see Jensen Ackles' highly-anticipated return and how the Shaw family will continue to uncover some complicated secrets. Tracker Season 2 premieres on Sunday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.