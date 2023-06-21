'Supernatural' Star Jensen Ackles Wants to Play Batman

Jensen Ackles has voiced Bruce Wayne/Batman in Batman: The Long Halloween, Legion of Super-Heroes, and Justice League: Warworld, and now the Supernatural alum wants to play the Caped Crusader in a live-action role. With the DCEU going in a new direction thanks to James Gunn and Peter Safran, questions are arising as to who will portray the fan-favorite DC heroes next. Among those is who will portray Batman in The Brave and the Bold, and Ackles is at the top of many lists.

Via Deadline, Ackles was asked about the role at the Jus In Bello Convention in Italy, saying that he doesn't know but, "even if I knew, I wouldn't tell you. I mean, could I do it? Sure. Would I want to do it? Yes." In response to The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal being up for the role, Ackles admitted he would be mad but told him to "keep killing it, buddy. Let me know when you pass on something."

"Look, right now, nobody's talking about anything," Ackles continued. "There's a strike going on in the entertainment industry, and until that gets solved, nobody is having conversations about anything. Would I entertain the idea of playing my favorite superhero of all time? Nah, I'm good. It seems like a lot of work, you know. You gotta put in a bat suit and be a superhero. I would love it. Sign me up."

Of course, Jensen Ackles is no stranger to portraying live-action heroes, as he did play Soldier Boy in Season 3 of Prime Video's raunchy superhero show The Boys. While it's basically the complete opposite of Batman, it's still on a similar level. With the actor clearly interested in playing Batman, you never know what could happen. Unfortunately, like Ackles said, it could be a while until those conversations happen with the writers' strike that has no end in sight.

In the meantime, while fans wait to see whether or not Dean Winchester will be taking a trip to Gotham City, they can watch his other hero persona Soldier Boy in the third season of The Boys streaming now on Prime Video and hope that he will also come back in the upcoming fourth season. However, it's unknown if he will make an appearance, but that doesn't mean that we can't think about it.