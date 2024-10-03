Tom Selleck Teases 'Surprises' in Final 'Blue Bloods' Season

Expect the unexpected as Blue Bloods enters its final stretch. The second half of Season 14 of the hit CBS series premieres on Friday, Oct. 18, and lead actor Tom Selleck promised "surprises" to come for loyal fans of the police drama in a new interview with TV Insider.

The iconic actor, who has played NYPD Police Commissioner Frank Reagan since 2010, told the outlet that while he couldn't spoil any upcoming plotlines before the series comes to an end in December, he could tease that there "are some surprises," but they "will be positive ones."

Selleck also revealed that Frank will not be retiring as commissioner this season. "There is a lot of stuff that happens in the final episode, but Frank is a constant," he shared. "He remains a man alone and he is a police commissioner."

The Magnum P.I. star couldn't share much about the episodes to come but did tell the outlet that the last scene he filmed was "ironically family dinner," as the Reagan family's weekly Sunday dinner was also the first scene he shot on the show 15 years ago. "I'm not going to tell you everything about the last episode...but the family dinner kind of reunites the Reagan family," he teased. "[Erin's (Bridget Moynahan)] daughter Nicky [Sami Gayle] was there and so was Jack [Tony Terraciano] Danny's [Donnie Wahlberg] older son. Everybody agreed with me that we should close the set for the family dinner and not exploit that."

Asked if he had any regrets when it comes to Frank's story throughout the Blue Bloods run, Selleck answered only, "Everybody says, 'Well, it'd be nice to see [Frank] have a relationship.' If I had any regrets, it would be that because they weren't writing a relationship, he didn't get to flirt often enough. But that didn't fit what became our format."

Fans might be dreading saying farewell to the Reagan family, but there could be a return of the beloved Blue Bloods characters if the series gets the spinoff that was reported back in December 2023. "We don't have anything that's going to be in development soon but it's a brand, a title and a show that is beloved," CBS Studios President David Stapf told Deadline at the time. "We've got to get it right so we're taking our time and trying to figure it out, OK, what is the next iteration of Blue Bloods? We have a whole season to go where we intend to celebrate it all season long as to how good that show is, so there's still time for us to figure that out."

Blue Bloods returns for its midseason premiere on Friday, Oct. 18 at 10 pm. ET on CBS.