'Blue Bloods' Final Season Will Have a Moment Fans Have Waited Years For

Blue Bloods' final episodes are just around the corner, and they will include a long-awaited moment. No, it's not Danny and Baez finally getting together, although that could certainly happen. Showrunner Kevin Wade teased to TVLine that the Reagan cousins, consisting of Danny's sons Jack (Tony Terraciano) and Sean (Andrew Terraciano), Erin's daughter Nicky (Sami Gayle), and the late Joe's son Joe Hill (Will Hochman) could finally be getting all together.

"Joe Hill is back and integral," Wade shared in regards to the final episodes. Additionally, viewers will also see "Nicky Reagan-Boyle and both of the boys (Sean and Jack)." While Gayle and the Terraciano brothers had been appearing on Blue Bloods since the beginning, Hochman's Joe wasn't introduced until towards the end of Season 10 and it was soon revealed his dad was the late Joe Reagan, who had been killed prior to the start of the series. Joe had only interacted with Sean, as Jack and Nicky have been away at college and when they have returned, Joe hasn't been included.

While it's unclear if Joe will finally be meeting Nicky and Jack, Wade revealed that it will "be answered in the final episode," which airs sometime in December. Of course, it's very likely that Nicky and Jack at least know of Joe and it's quite possible that the three have already met, just not on-screen. Even though Joe has participated in more than a few family dinners, things are still somewhat tense with some of the other Reagan family members, at least from time to time. He has certainly started growing close with his long-lost family and, at the same time, growing closer to his late father. It would be nice to see him grow closer to his cousins.

There is no telling just what exactly will happen in these final eight episodes of Blue Bloods. It will be filled with action, emotions, and much more, and the stakes are as high as ever, with it being the final season. It's sad that the time has come to say goodbye, but it sounds like there will be a lot to look forward to. Season 14, Part 2 of Blue Bloods premieres on Friday, Oct. 18 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, following the Season 3 premiere of Fire Country.