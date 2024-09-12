'Blue Bloods': Bridget Moynahan Details 'Emotional' Final Week of Filming

Bridget Moynahan is revealing what the final week on set was like for Blue Bloods. The long-running CBS procedural wrapped filming after 14 seasons in July, with Donnie Wahlberg bidding farewell to the series with final day photos. Since the final eight episodes are premiering in just over a month, fans are preparing their goodbyes, and the cast got theirs out over the summer.

The actress has been playing ADA Erin Reagan since the beginning of the drama, and she has grown close with her on-screen family over the years, so it's not so surprising to hear that the final days on set were as emotional as ever. "I think one of the most beautiful things on that last day for me, I'll never forget it, is Tom because he was already wrapped, and he came down for Donnie and mine's last scene," Moynahan recalled to PEOPLE. "We were behind a monitor — I'm getting choked up as I say this — and I had my arm around Tom, and he was holding onto my hands the way my dad did. We were just so thankful, and he was so gracious. From day one that's the way it went: 'Nice to meet you. We are family.'"

(Photo: "Heroes" – Erin and Anthony clash when Anthony's daughter, Sophia (Isabel Harper Leight), is the sole eyewitness to a fatal shooting. Also, Frank wants to punish an off-duty copy for his inaction during an armed robbery; Danny and Baez investigate a violent mugging with some unwanted help from Jamie; and Eddie and her partner, Badillo (Ian Quinlan), help an attack victim see the brighter side of New York City, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Dec. 2 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan and Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan. - John Paul Filo/CBS)

In addition, when it came to the final week in general, Moynahan revealed that "every single day was emotional." She continued, "It was a lot of lasts. And a lot of really wonderful conversations with people, and a lot of them have been there since day one. So it was a lot of hugs and a lot of tears. It was quite beautiful." Considering the show has been around for 14 seasons, one can imagine that it would have been extremely hard to film the final episode, especially since the cast and crew all seem very close.

Showrunner Kevin Wade previously teased the final season of Blue Bloods, telling TVLine how it came to be after watching some of the best series finales. Since it's too early to know what the series finale will consist of in terms of storylines, it will likely be a mix of emotions and the same format fans are used to. The tears are going to be all over the place, and if it ends with one final Reagan family dinner scene, that would be the best way to do it. Fans will just have to grab some tissues and watch Blue Bloods when the final season returns on Friday, Oct. 18 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.