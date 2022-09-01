'Today' Show: Savannah Guthrie Reportedly 'Annoyed' by Co-Host Hoda Kotb, But Here's What to Know

The rumor mill continues to churn out reports about the alleged feud between Today Show anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. The latest rumor purports that Guthrie is "annoyed" by Kotb, per Us Weekly. But, Suggest is setting the record straight.

Us Weekly reported in a recent issue that there's been tension between the two news anchors. Although, the outlet noted that it wasn't to the extent that other publications have alleged. A source claimed, "Savannah and Hoda are so close, they're like family … Yes, they get annoyed with each other sometimes, just like family members do." They went on to allege that there have been several awkward moments between them off of the set of the morning show. However, they stressed that there isn't a major feud going on.

So, what's the actual truth? Suggest noted that there's been no concrete evidence to point to a feud between Guthrie and Kotb. Additionally, the Today Show itself has already commented on these allegations to put an end to the rumors. Libby Leist, SVP of the Today Show, previously shared a statement with Page Six to dispel these feud allegations.

"Savannah and Hoda together guided the TODAY show through its darkest time, they bolstered the entire TODAY show staff when it was needed most, and they are each other's biggest supporters," Leist said. "These two women have achieved so much together. In 2022, that should be the focus — not a made-up 'catfight' manufactured for clickbait." The Today Show also addressed a recent rumor that Guthrie purposefully overslept and narrowly missed the start of the broadcast in order to cause drama for the series while Kotb was out on vacation. A spokesperson for the news program stated that there was no hidden agenda behind the situation and that Guthrie simply overslept.

"Everything in this story is demonstrably false. Savannah overslept, plain and simple," the spokesperson told Page Six. "She was coming in to work from upstate New York this morning. She keeps her phone on 'Do Not Disturb' overnight, aside from a small group of people who can reach her. Her driver tried to call her, but he is not in the group who could reach her, so she didn't wake up. When the show producer called her, she woke up and rushed in."