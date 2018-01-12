Tim Allen ‘Overwhelmed’ by Fans Wanting ‘Last Man Standing’ to Return

Tim Allen said he is overwhelmed by support from fans calling for Last Man Standing to come back.

In light of the news that Roseanne Barr’s character in Roseanne will be a supporter of President Donald Trump on ABC‘s revival, Last Man Standing fans have renewed calls for the show’s return.

“[ABC Network] you get rid of [Last Man Standing] because of its political views, yet Roseanne is pro Trump and you are gonna let her share her views. Someone is a little hypocritical and pro trump at ABC,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Come on, [ABC Network] [Last Man ABC] … Please bring back [Last Man Standing]! Can’t be afraid to laugh at ourselves,” another wrote.

Allen sent a statement to Page Six, thanking fans for their support.

“The support from all the fans to bring back Last Man Standing is truly overwhelming to me and so appreciated,” the former Home Improvement actor said. “I, along with the talented writers, wonderful crew and terrific actors, would definitely entertain the idea of bringing the show back as there is so much gas left in the tank, more to be said and laughs to be had.”

Allen continued, “I know fans would love nothing more than for us to take the cover off, fire up the engine, back this car out of the garage and get it back on the highway, full-throttle. My sentiment sits in the front seat beside you.”

Allen is a conservative, and that led many of his fans to believe that Last Man Standing was cancelled because of his politics. ABC, which cancelled the show in May after its sixth season, has insisted that this is not the case.

“Politics had absolutely nothing to do with it — we have actors on our shows who have all sorts of different political views,” ABC chief Channing Dungey said in August. “Tim Allen is a valuable part of the Disney ABC family and has been for a very, very long time. Last Man Standing was a show that, several years running, kind of came up to the very end in terms of the renewal, which was the same case this year.”

Dungey called the show “high-quality,” but said it simply could not find a spot for it on the schedule. The network decided to scrap its Friday comedy line-up for the 2017-2018 season.

“Stunned and blindsided by the network I called home for the last six years,” Allen tweeted in May.

