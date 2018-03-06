Tim Allen ‘Very Interested’ in ‘Home Improvement’ Reboot

Tim Allen has opened up about the possibility of a Home Improvement revival in the wake of Last Man Standing‘s cancellation.

Allen chatted with Entertainment Tonight at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards viewing party, where he revealed if the Home Improvement cast would want to return for a new series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I can’t say everybody, but it has been floated,” Allen said. “And more than I would have expected said, ‘Yeah, that would be cool to do it years later,’ like Roseanne.”

Allen’s referring to fellow beloved ’90s sitcom Roseanne, which ABC has revived for a new run of episodes. Home Improvement was also an ABC sitcom, so it could be something the network would want.

However, there is one thing that the 64-year-old actor is hung-up on. He is still holding out hope that Last Man Standing will find a new home, so he is not sure he is ready to commit to a new project.

“I like that (revival) idea,” Allen said. “I still miss Last Man Standing. We didn’t get our seventh year. I adored that show. It’s like having a new dog and now to go back to the old dog? I don’t know. I like both characters, but yeah, I’d be very interested in that idea.”

Last Man Standing was one of the biggest surprise cancellations of the season, as it was one of the most watched sitcoms on ABC. It has been searching for a new network home ever since.

An executive said at the time, “Last Man Standing was a challenging one for me because it was a steady performer in the ratings, but once we made the decision not to continue with comedies on Fridays, that was where we landed.”

Allen was beyond shocked by the initial cancellation, as were the show’s numerous fans.

“Stunned and blindsided by the network I called home for the last six years,” Allen said.