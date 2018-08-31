‘This Is Us’ Teases ‘Surprises’ in Season 3 Promo

This Is Us Season 3 is almost here, and the show has now blessed fans with the quickest of promos for the upcoming batch of episodes.

The 30-second trailer was released on Aug. 30 and notes in its title that “tons of surprises are coming,” so it’s clear viewers are in for another emotional ride this season.

The clip begins with voiceovers, including the doctor telling Rebecca (Mandy Moore), “Mrs. Pearson your husband has died,” along with Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) saying, “I want my kids to be okay. I want my family to be okay.”

Footage from the upcoming season is then shown, including a glimpse of The Big Three’s 38th birthday cake and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) dancing into a party, Kate (Chrissy Metz) wishing for a baby and a startled look from her husband, Toby (Chris Sullivan).

Fans already know that Season 3 will explore Jack’s past and how his relationship with Rebecca began, something that is seen in the trailer as he glimpses his future wife singing at a bar. “I met the girl,” he tells his friend Miguel, (Jon Huertas).

“You met a girl?” Miguel asks, to which Jack responds with emphasis, “No. The girl.”

A quick series of images then offer glimpses of other characters including Kevin (Justin Hartley), Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) and Beth and Randall’s daughters.

The trailer concludes with a shot of Jack and Rebecca kissing in a car as a voiceover reminds viewers that the show was nominated for eight Emmys this year.

Series creator Dan Fogelman also gave fans a separate sneak peek on Thursday when he shared a clip of Ventimiglia in uniform in a helicopter, a scene that will likely go on to be a flashback of Jack’s time serving in Vietnam.

As for what fans can expect to learn about Jack in these flashback moments, Ventimiglia didn’t want to give too much away when speaking with Entertainment Weekly earlier this year.

“I really don’t want to hint because I want people to be surprised,” the actor said, sharing that Fogelman had walked him through his character’s story.

“What he laid out for me — I didn’t see it coming. I really didn’t see it coming,” Ventimiglia recalled. “And I had a pretty good understanding of what it was going to be. As he was unfolding the story — and Isaac [Aptaker, the series’ co-showunner] was there, and they were explaining everything — I went, ‘Oh. Holy s—. Holy s—. Holy s—!’ There is a lot to Jack’s history that shapes who he ultimately becomes.”

