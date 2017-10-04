‘This Is Us’ Broke Another Impressive Record This Week

This Is Us broke its own records during its premiere last week, and that strong start only continued on Tuesday.

NBC’s Emmy-winning drama set another record last night with “A Manny-Splendored Thing.” The episode nabbed 10.9 million viewers, posting a 3.1 rating in the 18-49 demographic. These numbers were down 16 and 20 percent from the opener, but they were strong enough to make this episode the series’ most-watched edition that wasn’t a finale or premiere.

This is surely an impressive feat for the series, especially against such stiff competition. This Is Us won the 9 p.m. time slot against black-ish (4.7 mil/1.5), The Mayor (4.1 mil, 1.2), The Mick (2.5 mil, 0.9), Brooklyn Nine-Nine (1.9 mil, 07) and it’s stiffest competition, Bull (10.7 mil, 1.2)

While Bull came close to This Is Us in terms of overall viewers, it didn’t stand a chance in terms of the 18-49 rating. The family drama posted a score almost two full points higher than its competitor on CBS.

The other winners of the night included The Voice (10.2 mil, 2.2) and NCIS (13.2 mil, 1.4).

New episodes of This Is Us air on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. Next week’s episode, “Deja Vu,” will include a guest appearance from legendary actor Sylvester Stallone.