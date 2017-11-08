‘This Is Us’ Fans React to Kate’s Pregnancy Reveal, Kevin’s Unexpected Response

On the Tuesday night’s episode of This Is Us, two of the Pearson siblings shared a big family moment, but it didn’t go exactly as planned.

Kate and her fiancé Toby revealed to her brother Kevin that they were expecting a child in an adorable way, but Kevin had an odd response. He was happy for the couple, but just seemed a bit “off”

Unknown to Kate, Kevin is addicted to pills and is dealing with stress surrounding his relationship to Sophia.

Fans quickly to Twitter to talk about Kevin’s odd reaction to the news, as well as the adorable way Kate and Toby broke the news.

The Shirts

For the reveal, the happy couple bought shirts that had the word “baby” with arrows pointing to Kate’s belly. They revealed the news to Kevin by unzipping matching sweatshirts to unveil the shirts.

As you would expect, fans loved the cute aspect of it.

Kate n Toby wit their matchin hoodies OMG THE SHIRTS ???? #ThisIsUs — Imani Malika (@Imani_Malika) November 8, 2017

They have matching t shirts!!! So cute!! #ThisIsUs — ChakaShakeThatKhan (@M0NlE) November 8, 2017

Concern for Kevin

While the loved the cute reveal, Kevin’s reaction to the news was very concerning to viewers.

Viewers see the less that elated reaction as a clear sign that Kevin is headed off the rails due to his addiction.

Oh Kevin, please get it together! Also, such a cute reveal about the baby! ? #ThisIsUs — Jean Cole (@Jeano467) November 8, 2017

Kevin don’t mess things up with Sophie, really Kevin you’re that messed up you couldn’t get the t-shirts. Congrats uncle #ThisIsUs — J. Seaberry (@JJSea) November 8, 2017

Now why is he sad about them being having a baby? #ThisIsUs — The Visionary. ÷ (@RonTheArtist_) November 8, 2017

Why is Kevin looking a little unhappy? #ThisIsUs — MommyFrazzled (@MFRZProductions) November 8, 2017

@NBCThisisUs Come on Kevin. You have to get it together. My heart is breaking. ? #Thisisus — Penny A. Brannon (@bpennylane) November 8, 2017

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.