These 8 ABC Shows Will Likely Be Renewed, Report Says

ABC hasn’t made many decisions on the 2026-2027 season, but a handful of shows are apparently a lock for renewal.

According to a report from Deadline, eight shows are likely getting renewed.

Abbott Elementary, which was one of the first shows to secure a spot on the 2025-2026 season last year, is expected to be renewed. Quinta Brunson’s award-winning sitcom continues to be a hit on the Disney-owned network, and it’s possible it’s only a matter of time before the Season 6 renewal is official.

Abbott’s usual Wednesday partner, Tim Allen’s Shifting Gears, recently aired its Season 2 finale, but don’t worry. Thanks to its solid performance, as it’s ranked as the No. 1 scripted series on ABC in Live+Same Day adults 18-49, the sitcom is a lock for a renewal.

The Rookie, which only premiered its eighth season in January, is looking at some budget cuts as well, but is expected to return for Season 9. The series is continuing to pull in big numbers on both streaming and social media, and even with the recent move to Mondays, that hasn’t stopped the Nathan Fillion-led procedural’s momentum. ABC is currently developing a pilot for new spinoff The Rookie: North, and the show’s status should be announced later this spring.

The Rookie’s former Tuesday night partners, High Potential and Will Trent, are likely to be renewed as well, and both continue to be big hits on ABC. Will Trent, which premiered its fourth season in January, is the network’s top linear series and a favorite with ABC executives. As for High Potential, Season 2 of the Kaitlin Olson-led series is ABC’s top drama this season, also bringing in big numbers for linear and streaming.

While long-running medical drama Grey’s Anatomy is aiming for a Season 23 renewal, sources say that some major budget cuts will be happening when it comes to the cast and episode order. Ratings have dipped, but it remains steady on streaming, so a return to Grey Sloan is imminent. As for Grey’s Anatomy’s Thursday partner 9-1-1, the first responder drama is also poised for a Season 10 return. Budget cuts are possible, but the series remains as one of ABC’s most-watched scripted series, even with the shocking departure of Peter Krause last year.

The duo’s Thursday companion, newbie 9-1-1: Nashville, has been finding its footing since premiering in October. It recently hit series highs in total viewers and adults 18-49, and is looking good for a renewal. The show will soon crossover with 9-1-1, putting even more eyes on the freshman first responder drama.

The Scrubs revival and new procedural RJ Decker have yet to premiere, so it’s still a bit early to decide on their futures. For now, though, it seems like a chunk of ABC’s scripted lineup will be returning next season. However, it’s unknown when the network will start making announcements.