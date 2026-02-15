‘The Rookie: North’ Pilot Adds 5 to Series Regular Cast

The Rookie: North is rounding out its cast.

According to Deadline, five actors have been added as series regulars for the pilot of the new Rookie spinoff.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Starring Jay Ellis and Chris Sullivan, The Rookie: North follows Ellis’ Alex Holland, “who believed his midlife wasn’t worthy of a crisis. But after a violent home invasion ignites a dormant purpose, Alex battles a lifetime of failed commitments in Los Angeles by joining the Pierce County Police Department in Washington as its oldest rookie. Policing from the urban coast to the rural forest, where backup isn’t just five minutes away, Alex must prove to his skeptical training officer, his fellow rookies, and himself that he’s finally found something worthy of the fight.”

(Disney/Mike Taing) NATHAN FILLION, DERIC AUGUSTINE, ERIC WINTER

Filming on the stand-alone pilot will begin this month in Vancouver. The series comes from The Rookie creator Alexi Hawley, who serves as the writer and executive producer through his Perfectman Pictures. The Rookie star Nathan Fillion, Mark Gordon, Bill Norcross, and Michelle Chapman also serve as EPs on The Rookie: North, which is produced by Lionsgate and 20th Television. Keep reading to find out who is joining the cast.

Karen Fukuhara

Courtesy of Prime Video

Karen Fukuhara is playing Odell’s training officer, Leah Mizuno. “Leah comes from the high expectations of overachievers, where becoming a cop did not go over well. But unlike most youthful acts of rebellion, Leah loves what she does.”

Fukuhara is just coming off The Boys, in which she plays Kimiko Miyashiro. The fifth and final season drops on April 8 on Prime Video. She also previously lent her voice to Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, Craig of the Creek, Kip and the Age of Wonderbeasts, andShe-Ra and the Princess of Power. Additional credits include Stone Cold Fox, Bullet Train, Stray, and Suicide Squad.

Froy Gutierrez

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Froy Gutierrez has been tapped to play Odell Chance, a new rookie. “Cool, athletic and confident, things have always come easy to him. He aced everything he’s tried in life, including the police academy. But he’s never been truly tested.”

Gutierrez is best known for his roles as Jamie Henson in the first season of the Freeform anthology drama Cruel Summer and Nolan in the final season of Teen Wolf. He can most recently be seen as Lukas in I Love LA, as well as Ryan in The Strangers: Chapter 1 and The Strangers: Chapter 2. Additional credits include This Is Not a Test, Hocus Pocus 2, Light as a Feather, A Cowgirl’s Story, One Day at a Time, Bella and the Bulldogs, and The Goldbergs.

Mya Lowe

My Life with the Walter Boys. Mya Lowe as Kiley in episode 201 of My Life with the Walter Boys. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Mya Lowe will portray Elora Howe, “a new rookie chasing a recently discovered purpose, like an oasis in the desert, hoping desperately that it’s not a mirage.”

Lowe is known for her roles as Kiley in My Life with the Walter Boys, Edwina Yen in Murder in a Small Town, and Teen Gen in Yellowjackets. She can also be seen in Girl Gone Bad, Fakes, the Charmed reboot, Joy for Christmas, The J Team, Descendants 3, Disney Channel’s Freaky Friday, and Undercover Cheerleader.

Janet Montgomery

(Photo by Michael Loccisano/WireImage)

Janet Montgomery will portray Alex’s training officer, Charlotte Dru. “A former MP-turned-Pierce County Police Officer, Charlotte is precise, disciplined, and calm under pressure with a subversive sense of humor.”

Montgomery is known for her role as Dr. Lauren Bloom in the NBC medical drama New Amsterdam for all five seasons. She can also be seen in 1923, The Ex-Wife, Nighthawks, The Space Between Us, This Is Us, Black Mirror, Dancing on the Edge, Spies of Warsaw, Made in Jersey, Entourage, Salem, Black Swan, and Accused at 17.

Malik Watson

Last but certainly not least, newcomer Malik Watson will portray Mark Lewis, Elora’s training officer. “Mark is a cowboy, all sharp edges, but he’s the backup every cop hopes shows up when they’re in danger.”