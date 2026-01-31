‘9-1-1: Nashville’ Star Hunter McVey Teases Upcoming Crossover With ‘9-1-1’ (Exclusive)

A crossover between 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Nashville is coming, and Nashville’s Hunter McVey spoke to PopCulture.com about what to expect.

ABC previously announced that 9-1-1 stars Oliver Stark and Ryan Guzman would be teaming up with the 113.

No details have been shared about what will bring Stark’s Evan “Buck” Buckley and Guzman’s Eddie Diaz to Music City, and all fans have gotten is a picture of the two of them with the Nashville cast. Unfortunately, McVey also said he “can’t tease too much” but revealed what it was truly like working with the 9-1-1 stars.

“I will tell you that Oliver and Ryan are two fantastic individuals, and to just be able to spend the week filming that crossover episode with them was such a pleasure,” he shared. “They were so genuine, so welcoming, so supportive of me. And there were a lot of conversations that got into more than just what we were doing in front of the cameras in terms of life and the universe and spirituality and people and relationships.”

“I felt very lucky to be able to converse with them, especially two people who have done nine seasons of this and just feel welcomed with open arms by them,” McVey continued. “So I can’t wait to continue that relationship. But in terms of the crossover itself, it is not all sunshine and rainbows for that episode. There’s a little bit of beef back and forth. I’ll tell you that much.”

As of now, it’s unknown when the crossover will air, but more information will likely be released in the coming weeks. While this will be the first big crossover between 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Nashville, Kimberly Williams-Paisley briefly appeared on 9-1-1 as her Nashville character Cammie earlier in the season. The wait will surely be worth it.

Meanwhile, both 9-1-1s are currently on yet another hiatus until Feb. 26, so Thursdays will be a bit empty without the 118 and 113 for a few weeks. Again, the wait will be worth it, and it’s possible that once the shows return, it might not be long until the crossover airs. In the meantime, both shows are available to stream on Hulu in full, so now would be a great time to catch up before they return and before the crossover is here.