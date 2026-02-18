‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Likely to Face Cast Member Exits and Episode Count Reduction, Report Says

Grey’s Anatomy has yet to secure a Season 23 renewal, but if and when that happens, there will reportedly be some big changes.

According to a report from Deadline, Grey’s is facing another budget cut as it tries to land a spot on the 2026-2027 season.

The budget cut is said to possibly impact the episode count and cast for Season 23, should ABC move forward. Grey’s Anatomy’s episode count for the last two seasons has been 18, and if the order is affected, it’s possible there will be fewer than that next season. Sources say that cast departures are also possible. This season, the episodic guarantees for much of the cast have been reduced, which is something that a lot of shows are doing in an effort to cut costs.

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox) ANTHONY HILL, NIKO TERHO, CHANDRA WILSON, ALEXIS FLOYD, KEVIN MCKIDD

However, Grey’s has seen a number of departures over the last few years, notably Ellen Pompeo, who exited as the titular Meredith Grey partway through Season 19. While she left as a series regular, she has remained on as an executive producer, also continuing to provide the voiceovers and occasionally popping by Grey Sloan Memorial.

What this means for Grey’s Anatomy beyond Season 22 is unknown. The Season 23 renewal is likely, but fans shouldn’t expect 18 episodes. They also shouldn’t expect everyone at Grey Sloan to stick around. As of now, it’s unknown when ABC will announce the renewal, but knowing Grey’s Anatomy, there’s a good chance any potential character exits will be set up in the Season 22 finale, regardless of a renewal. The series tends to bring characters back, whether in guest appearances or recurring, so even if one or two characters leave, fans might still see them in the future.

Nothing has been confirmed about the budget cuts, and it’s likely nothing will be confirmed until Grey’s Anatomy is renewed. Even if it’s not revealed exactly what’s being planned for Season 23, it can be assumed that fans will get at least some idea as to what to expect in terms of episode count and casting. Grey’s Anatomy has remained steady on ABC and has been doing well streaming-wise, so a renewal is only a matter of time. For now, though, fans can watch Season 22 when it returns on Thursday, Feb. 26 at 10 p.m. ET, streaming the next day on Hulu.