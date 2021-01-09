'The Young and the Restless' and 'The Bold and the Beautiful' Crossover: What Fans Can Expect

✖

For the first time in three years, CBS shows The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful are doing another crossover. Beginning on Jan. 12, characters from both daytime soaps will be swapping places and it's all thanks to the drama brought on by Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). The last time the shows made a transition like this was in 2017, when Eric Forrester (John McCook) made the trip to Genoa City to visit Lauren Fenmore (Tracy Bregman), his ex-lover.

The drama ensues when Summer Newman (Hunter King) of The Young and The Restless makes the journey from Genoa City to Los Angeles to scrounge up something scandalous on Sally -- who made the move from The Bold and the Beautiful to Young and the Restless in November. King will also be joined by Y&R co-star Michael Mealor, who plays Kyle Abbott. "An all expenses paid trip to Los Angeles courtesy of Jabot? Count. Me. In!" Mealor tweeted about the upcoming switch.

When Summer gets to the Bold and the Beautiful universe, she meets multiple characters including Bill Spencer (Don Diamonte). On the other hand, B&B's Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden) and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) make appearances in Y&R's Genoa City this week. The network reports the story arc will be taking place over the next few months on both shows.

According to Soap Opera Spy, Sally should be scared for Summer's trip and what she could uncover. When she left Los Angeles, she needed a fresh start after making too many enemies and Spectra's long list of lies may be catching up to her sooner than she hoped.

Hope teased the possible outcomes for what Summer could dig up on Sally in a cryptic tweet saying, "We shall see."

Hope abruptly left B&B in August of last year with an announcement she shared on Instagram. "The last three years have been amazing, and though I do not know what the future holds this chapter of Sally has sadly come to an end," she captioned the photo. "I love my [Bold and the Beautiful] cast and crew and will miss everyone dearly, but await the day we may all play again. Some things are out of our control, and I thank the fans for your support through it all!"