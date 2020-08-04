Courtney Hope is bidding The Bold and the Beautiful a sudden farewell after three years playing Sally Spectra on the CBS soap opera. The actress, 30, took to her Instagram page Monday to reveal "an abrupt ending to a monumental journey" on the show just as fans were hoping for a redemption storyline for her character. Sharing a photo of herself looking pensively off into the distance while handling her necklace, Hope thanked her fellow cast and crew for all the time they had together.

"The last three years have been amazing, and though I do not know what the future holds this chapter of Sally has sadly come to an end," she captioned the photo. "I love my [Bold and the Beautiful] cast and crew and will miss everyone dearly, but await the day we may all play again. Some things are out of our control, and I thank the fans for your support through it all!"

She ended her goodbye on a hopeful note, wrapping up, "Until then, I revel in new beginnings and everything the future has in store. Love you all, Sally Spectra out." Hope's big news was met with well wishes from her fans and friends, including Necessary Roughness actress Karissa Lee Staples, who commented, "Onward and upward for you." Her sentiment was echoed by one of Hope's other followers, who wrote, "Agreed with onward and upward!!! You’re on to bigger and better!!" A third commenter wrote, "Looking forward to watching you kick a— in new ways."

As reported by Soaps.com, Hope's news was a blow to viewers who were shocked by the reveal ahead of the coronavirus production shutdown that Sally had been faking her terminal illness, which resulted in Flo (Katrina Bowden) being knocked out. In Hope's final episode Monday, Wyatt (Darin Brooks) asked Sally to go away to leave him and Flo alone after she begged for forgiveness for her role in the deception. Right after Flo's attack left viewers on a cliffhanger leading into the show's hiatus, Hope told Soaps.com of her character's motivations, "Sally’s not necessarily thinking fully clearly. She’s watched people fight for the things they want in the Spectras, and the first year she came to LA she loved to ruffle feathers for sure, but since then she’s tried to take a more mature approach. That doesn’t always work – her name follows her around. But she truly does not like Flo. So when it all transpired, she went with the first suggestion that popped in her head, and hit the ground running."

When pressed, Hope said she didn't think Sally would "kill or hurt anyone," as she doesn't have bad intentions at heart. "She’s not doing this to hurt Wyatt – in her eyes she’s trying to save him from this manipulative woman; she knows in her heart that she would love Wyatt harder and better than Flo ever would," she explained.