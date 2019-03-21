Watch ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Stars Unite for Cast Photo

The Bold and the Beautiful cast members reunited for their first group photo in years, and CBS camera crews went behind the scenes for the big moment.

The soap-opera cast used to gather regularly for a big group shot, but they have not done so in many years. The most recent one was taken in season 22, and a lot has changed in the nine seasons since then.

In celebration of the return to tradition, CBS captured some video backstage, showing how the cast interacts these days.

“These are the days where we kind of feel like, we’re gonna be here all day. We know that,” actor Scott Clifton, who plays Liam Spencer, said. “We’re in the trenches together, and that’s when we really bond and get to joke around and then get yelled at. But we still get to joke around, and that’s part of the fun for me, getting to see the whole cast because almost all of us are here. So it’s nice. It’s like a little reunion party.”

Actress Jacqueline Macinnes Wood, who plays Steffy Forrester, adds, “I love days like this because the whole cast is on set. It’s great. It’s good to be with everybody.”

Some major characters remain from the last big photo shoot, including Brook Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang,) Eric Forrester (John McCook,) and Pamela Douglas (Alley Mills,) among others.

However, the shifting world of soap operas means that there are plenty of newcomers as well. Diehard fans may not have even realized how much the show has changed right before their eyes, with familiar faces coming and going all the time.

This year alone, five people have joined the main cast of The Bold and the Beautiful. They include Kiara Barnes as Zoe Buckinham, Adam Bradley as Alexander Avant, Annika Noelle as Hope Logan, Nia Sioux as Emma Barber and Jeremey Ray Valdez as Detective Sanchez.

Many more have joined the show in recent years, and were not around for previous group photos, but if they know the series history they undoubtedly see this as a momentous occasion.

The Bold and the Beautiful is currently in its 31st season. The show was picked up for just a one-year renewal in 2017, while other soaps including The Young and the Restless received three-year contracts, according to a report by TV Series Finale. The site also pointed out that B&B has lost some ground in terms of ratings, particularly in the key demographics advertisers value the most.

In the 2016-2017 season, The Bold and the Beautiful averaged a 0.7 rating, with about 3.6 million average viewers. So far this year, the show is sitting at a 0.58 rating, with an average of just over 3.5 million viewers. Those numbers have fluctuated wildly over recent months, though July seems to be taking a turn for the better. The show started the month out with a 15.69% increase in its ratings.

It is also worth noting that the show could be thriving on CBS All Access, the network’s streaming platform. Since the launch of network-specific services like All Access, soap operas have seen a resurgence. They offer lapsed fans a chance to catch up on their favorite shows, and give busy people a new way to watch.

If any shows were tailor-made for the binge-watching era, it has to be soap operas.