Courtney Hope is joining another CBS soap opera after her sudden exit from The Bold and the Beautiful. Just weeks after announcing Sally Spectra's time on B&B was up, Hope teased on Instagram that she would be heading to The Young and the Restless. Sharing a photo of herself in a Y&R T-shirt and hat while holding a Crimson Lights mug Thursday, Hope wrote in the caption, "This seems like a good fit…" CBS confirmed the casting to Deadline, but did not release any character details.

Because The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless are sister soaps, characters sometimes move back and forth between the shows, so Spectra's time on viewers' screens may not be over. On Aug. 4, Hope announced "an abrupt ending to a monumental journey" on B&B, after portraying Spectra since 2017.

"The last three years have been amazing, and though I do not know what the future holds this chapter of Sally has sadly come to an end," she wrote at the time. "I love my [Bold and the Beautiful] cast and crew and will miss everyone dearly, but await the day we may all play again. Some things are out of our control, and I thank the fans for your support through it all!" She ended with a note about the future: "Until then, I revel in new beginnings and everything the future has in store. Love you all, Sally Spectra out."

As reported by Soaps.com, Hope's news shocked viewers who were still reeling from the reveal ahead of the coronavirus production shutdown in March that Sally had been faking her terminal illness, which resulted in Flo (Katrina Bowden) being knocked out. In Hope's final episode, Wyatt (Darin Brooks) implored Sally to leave him and Flo alone after she begged for forgiveness for her role in the scam. Hope told Soaps.com of her character's motivation at the time, "Sally's not necessarily thinking fully clearly. She's watched people fight for the things they want in the Spectras, and the first year she came to LA she loved to ruffle feathers for sure, but since then she's tried to take a more mature approach. That doesn't always work – her name follows her around. But she truly does not like Flo. So when it all transpired, she went with the first suggestion that popped in her head, and hit the ground running."