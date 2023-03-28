'The White Lotus' Picks Unexpected Location for Season 3

The White Lotus is heading to Asia for Season 3, but not the country some expected. Creator Mike White will set the new season in Thailand after previously the first two seasons were set in Hawaii and Italy, respectively. The choice is a bit of a surprise since there was speculation that Japan might be the setting.

White used Four Seasons properties for the first two seasons. If he and HBO continue working with the luxury hotel brand, they do have four properties in Thailand, notes Variety. They are located in Chiang Mai, Koh Samui, the Golden Triangle, and the country's capital city, Bangkok. HBO has not commented on Variety's report.

Production on the new season has not started yet, since White is still busy scouting locations in Thailand, notes Variety. No cast members have been announced, but it is expected that Season 3 will feature an almost entirely new cast. Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries were the only two Season 1 actors to return for the second season, but it would be impossible for them to come back for reasons clear to those who've watched Season 2.

White already mentioned his idea for Season 3 during an interview HBO aired after a Season 2 episode in December. "The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex," White said. "I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus."

There was speculation that Tokyo could be the setting for Season 3, thanks in part to an unlikely source. In a February interview with Vulture, Jackass star Johnny Knoxville said he recently visited Japan's capital city with White. "He and I had been in Tokyo together," he said. "I think that's where the next... oh, I'm not giving anything away. I might call him again as soon as this is over." Knoxville also mentioned that he would love to star in The White Lotus Season 3, which we also would love to see.

The White Lotus was initially envisioned as a one-season limited series. The first season focused on a group of rich guests at a White Lotus resort in Hawaii, with their petty concerns juxtaposed with the troubled lives of the employees. After the first season became a pop culture phenomenon during the summer of 2021, HBO ordered a second season, which also scored huge ratings for HBO. A third season was ordered while Season 2 was still airing.

The first season nearly swept the Emmys' Limited, Anthology Series, or Movie categories last year. The show won Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, while Murray Bartlett and Coolidge won Emmys for their performances. White won Emmys for directing and writing. The show also won for casting, music, main title theme music, editing, and sound mixing. Season 2 also won Golden Globes for Best Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film and Best Supporting Actress – Series, Miniseries, or Television Film for Coolidge. Both seasons are streaming on HBO Max.