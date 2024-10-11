Netflix Cancels Rob Lowe’s ‘Unstable’ After Two Seasons

On the heels of 9-1-1: Lone Star’s cancellation, Rob Lowe just got some more bad news. Deadline reports that his Netflix series Unstable has been canceled after two seasons. The comedy, starring and co-created and executive produced by Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe, did not crack into the Netflix Top 10 for the second season, bringing in less than 1.4 million views its opening weekend and dropping the following weeks.

Reportedly, producers have started shopping the show around in the hopes to get it picked up elsewhere. However, it’s tough for a Netflix original since there are limits. A linear network is the best and most realistic cancellation. While Lowe does have connections to Fox, both with Lone Star and game show The Floor, plus his first-look deal at the network, Fox did not pick it up after Unstable was pitched to the network.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: Rob Lowe attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

Also starring Sian Clifford, Aaron Branch, Rachel Marsh, and Emma Ferreira, Unstable premiered in March 2023. The workplace comedy follows a shy son (John Owen) working for his successful and admired but eccentric and narcissistic-adjacent father, Ellis (Rob), at his high-tech bio research facility in order to help save him from spiraling further following the death of his wife. The show was renewed for a second season last November, which was delayed due to the strikes even before it received official word.

Unstable is the latest series to get axed by Netflix. Jeff Goldblum’s KAOS, That ‘90s Show, and Buying Beverly Hills are just a few of the recent shows to be canceled. Whether or not Unstable will be successful in finding a new home remains to be seen, but if Fox passed on it, that’s not a good sign for the show’s future. It’s also pretty sad for Rob Lowe, who now has two canceled shows to worry about. Unstable Season 2 dropped in August, so Unstable is already done. 9-1-1: Lone Star is currently in the midst of its fifth and final season, consisting of 12 episodes total. It’s unknown when the show will air its series finale, but it’s likely to be in early 2025.

On the plus side, Rob Lowe is continuing to nab projects left and right, so he isn’t going anywhere any time soon. And his son is also pretty talented, so it shouldn’t take long for him to find something else or for them to do something else together if they don’t already have something planned.