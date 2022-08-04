'White Lotus' Season 2 Premiere Date Revealed at HBO

While all the attention surrounding HBO and HBO Max is about what viewers will never see, there was some news this week about a show that will be seen. The White Lotus will premiere in October, Variety reported Wednesday. That will be over a year after Season 1, which aired in July and August 2021.

The White Lotus Season 2 will be set at a White Lotus resort in Sicily, Italy. The set-up is similar to the first season, where a group of flawed people stayed at a White Lotus resort in Hawaii. Most of the cast will be new, but a handful from Season 1 are returning. Jennifer Coolidge will play Tanya McQuoid again, after earning an Emmy nomination for her performance. Jon Greis, who played Greg, a man Tanya became romantically involved with, could be spotted in the brief footage included in HBO Max's teaser for upcoming shows.

Simona Tabasco stars as Lucia, the manager of the White Lotus, holding a position similar to Murray Bartlett in Season 1. Michael Imperioli, F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Meghann Fahy, Beatrice Granno, Tom Hollander, Sabrina Impacciatore, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Leo Woodall, and Will Sharpe also star in Season 2.

The White Lotus Season 1 is one of the most-nominated shows at the 2022 Primetime Emmys. The show racked up 20 nominations, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. Connie Britton, Sydney Sweeney, Natasha Rothwell, Alexandra Daddario, Coolidge, Bartlett, Jake Lacy, and Steve Zahn were all nominated for their performances. Creator Mike White was also nominated for Outstanding Directing and Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series. Bartlett and Coolidge also earned Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations.

In a new interview with Variety, Coolidge teased many more challenges ahead for Tanya. "White Lotus 2 has something far more difficult in it than the throwing up," Coolidge said, referring to a memorable scene in Season 1. Although Coolidge has long been a beloved character actor in Hollywood, thanks to unforgettable performances in Legally Blonde, Best In Show, and so many more, The White Lotus helped lead a career renaissance for her.

"I have done one thing really right in my life," Coolidge told Variety. "I've picked great friends. If Mike was never successful, and we just did White Lotus as a play in a little theater where everyone paid 10 bucks to see it, it would still be one of the greatest things that ever happened to me. Because it was a killer job that no one else thought I could do."

"Whenever I'm lying in bed thinking about what I want to make Jennifer do, I know it's something that she would not want to do. One minute, she seems fragile, like it's all going to fall apart, and the next minute she's sturdy and doing hilarious riffs," White said of Coolidge. "Just when you think all hope is lost, she knocks it out of the park." The White Lotus Season 1 is now available on HBO Max.