‘Velma’ Canceled After Two Seasons on Max

Animated Max series Velma has been canceled. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the streamer has axed the Scooby-Doo reimagining from Charlie Grandy. News comes nearly a week after the Halloween special premiered on Oct. 3. Season 2, meanwhile, launched last April. The Halloween special will mark the final episode of Velma.

Premiering in January 2023, the series is an adult-oriented prequel centering on Scooby-Doo’s own Velma Dinkley. Velma received mixed reviews from critics and fans, and the first season only received a 38% approval rating and a 7% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Executive producer Mindy Kaling voices the titular genius, while Glenn Howerton voices Fred, Sam Richardson as Shaggy – although he goes by his first name of Norville in Velma – and Constance Wu voices Daphne. The supporting cast has seen some A+ A-listers, including Jane Lynch, Wanda Sykes, Melissa Fumero, Gary Cole, Frank Welker, Nicole Byer, Ming-Na Wen, Shay Mitchell, and Debby Ryan, among others.

“Over the past two seasons, Mindy and Charlie have created an incredibly fun and fresh world within the iconic whodunit franchise,” Max said in a statement. “While we won’t be moving forward with another season of the series, we thank them for their compelling coming-of-age storytelling, unrivaled clues, and hilarious hijinks.”

A reason for the cancellation has not been given, but it could have something to do with the reviews and criticism that the series has gotten. Velma received controversy during its first season, as many questioned the changes to the characterization. With blunt jokes and more vulnerable personalities, Velma was quite different from the Scooby-Doo movies and shows that fans know and love. The second season renewal was a surprising one, so it was only just a matter of time before a cancellation happened, unfortunately.

Velma is the latest series to get the ax from Max. The streamer also previously canceled Tokyo Vice, Julia, Rap Sh!t, Clone High, and Our Flag Means Death, among others. As of now, it’s unknown if Velma will be shopped around elsewhere, but it’s always possible this won’t be the end. It does seem like Velma is done for, but fans can always watch the first two seasons as much as they want. At the very least, there are other Scooby-Doo options available on Max, and Berlanti Productions is developing a live-action series at Netflix.