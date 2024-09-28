Chucky won't be terrorizing his victims on SyFy and USA Network for a fourth season. According to Deadline, the series is based on the popular horror franchise has been canceled after three seasons. It closes four months after the second part of season three wrapped up.

Creator and executive producer Don Mancini had hoped to continue the season, teasing plans for a potential season 4 in April.

"There's very little I can say about that. I can't tell you my idea for Season 4, but I'm really excited about it. I already pitched it to the network. So fingers crossed because it's something I really like to do," he said at the time. He addressed the cancellation after the news broke.

"I'm heartbroken over the news that Chucky won't be coming back for a fourth season, but am so grateful for the killer three years we did have," Mancini said. "I'd like to thank UCP/Syfy/Peacock/Eat the Cat, our awesome cast and Toronto-based crew (the best in the business), and finally, to our amazing fans, a big bloody hug. Your incredible #RenewChucky campaign really warmed Chucky's cold heart. Chucky will return! He ALWAYS come back."

Chucky represents the end of the SyFy network's Universal-produced original scripted series. USA Network had helped to shoulder the cost for Chucky, but didn't rescue the show for a fourth season. Resident Alien was the other scripted SyFy series, making the jump to USA, though with a smaller budget, according to Deadline.

SyFy is leaning more toward Canadian productions and smaller independent series for scripted shows on the network. Meanwhile, USA Network seems to be returning, as the outlet points out. The Rainmaker, based on the John Grisham novel and film, is the first series under the refreshed directives at the USA Network.