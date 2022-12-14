'White Lotus' Cast Members Seemingly Reveal Relationship on Instagram

The White Lotus fans have linked co-stars Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall after spotting flirty Instagram messages between the two. Fahy, 32, played Daphne Sullivan, the wife of Theo James' Cameron Sullivan, on The White Lotus Season 2. Woodall, 26, starred as Jack, the nephew of Tom Hollander's Quentin.

Back on Sept. 11, Woodall shared a gallery of behind-the-scenes photos from The White Lotus production. Fahy appears in a majority of the pictures, including one where she is posing under an art piece spelling out "F—." Another photo is a polaroid showing Woodall, Fahy, and other co-stars, with Woodall's arm outstretched and his finger in Fahy's mouth. "That's Amore," Woodall captioned the picture. "I love you! I love these! I love you!" Fahy reportedly wrote on the post, adding kissing and heart emojis, reports Bustle.

Another hint that the two may be dating came on Nov. 28 when Fahy shared pictures from an Elle U.K. photoshoot. "And thank you [Elle U.K.] I love the UK and I love all of the Elles!!!" Fahy wrote. "UK loves you back," Woodall commented on the post. Fahy replied with a "smiling face with three hearts" emoji.

This is as close as Fahy and Woodall have come to confirm that there is anything romantic between them. Deuxmoi did receive anonymous tips about the two hooking up during filming. The person said the two even went on vacation after filming wrapped. They suggested that Haley Lu Richardson, who played Portia, and Adam DiMarco, who starred as Albie, were also together often.

Members of the cast have hinted that they became close friends while filming in Sicily. In a post-finale interview with Variety, Fahy said there were plenty of group dinners to help them bond. She also suggested that Woodall, James, and herself were all the lives of the party.

"There were only a few places so group dinners were our first foray into cast bonding, and then things just kind of evolved from there," Fahy told Variety. "We would go out dancing and we would go to the beach for the day. The dinners were, I think, the original connective tissue."

Before The White Lotus, Fahy was best known for playing Hannah O'Connor on One Life to Live and Sutton Brady on The Bold Type. She previously dated Billy Magnussen from 2017 to 2020. Woodall previously starred in Vampire Academy and stars in the upcoming U.K. series One Day. Both seasons of The White Lotus are available to stream on HBO Max.