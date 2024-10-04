Colin Farrell Drama 'Sugar' Renewed for Season 2 at Apple TV+

Colin Farrell's Apple TV+ series Sugar is officially coming back. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the mystery drama has been renewed for a second season. The show centered on Farrell's Detective, John Sugar, being recruited by a wealthy movie producer to investigate the disappearance of his missing granddaughter in Los Angeles. Sugar also stars Kirby, Amy Ryan, Dennis Boutsikaris, Nate Corddry, Alex Hernandez, and James Cromwell.

"It has been incredibly exciting to see audiences around the world embrace Sugar, and we are thrilled to return for a second season," executive producers Audrey Chon and Simon Kinberg said in a statement. "We're so grateful to our partners at Apple for their support, our showrunner Sam Catlin, the brilliant Colin Farrell, and, of course, our viewers. We can't wait to get John Sugar back on the case."

"Since its premiere, audiences have been gripped by the mysteries and twists of Sugar, with an incredible performance by Colin Farrell at the center," said Apple TV+'s head of programming Matt Cherniss. Colin, Simon Kinberg, Audrey Chon, and the entire team behind this series have brilliantly blended genres to create a compelling, can't-miss series that keeps viewers guessing, and we cannot wait to see where Detective John Sugar finds himself in Season 2."

Sugar premiered in April and received rave reviews. The series was even nominated for the 2024 Emmy Awards for Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour). As of now, it has an 81% approval rating and 78% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The Season 1 finale aired in May, so fans have been waiting quite a long time for any news. The wait was worth it, though, and the second season will see the titular detective investigating another missing-person case as he continues to search for answers about his missing sister.

Sugar is the latest Apple TV+ series to be renewed. The streamer has also picked up Acapulco, Criminal Record, Presumed Innocent, and Loot for new seasons recently. Loot's production for the third season has been delayed and won't start until early 2025 since Maya Rudolph is working on Saturday Night Live, reprising her fan-favorite portrayal of Kamala Harris in the final weeks of the 2024 Presidential Election. Meanwhile, a premiere date for Sugar Season 2 has not been revealed, but more information should released in the coming months.