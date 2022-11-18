'The White Lotus' Season 3 Fate Revealed

The Season 3 fate of HBO's hit series The White Lotus has been revealed, and fans will surely be elated. The Mike White-created HBO mystery dramedy will officially be back for more episodes, per Deadline. No details are available at this time, but that may simply be due to the fact that The White Lotus Season 2 is only three episodes right now, with new ones airing on Sunday nights.

"There's no place I'd rather work than HBO and there's no people I'd rather partner with than Casey Bloys, Francesca Orsi, Nora Skinner and their incredible team. I feel so lucky to get this opportunity again and am excited to reunite with my amazingly talented collaborators on The White Lotus," White said in a statement on the renewal. Notably, White wrote and directed all Season 1 and 2 episodes, and serves as an executive producer alongside David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

The White Lotus Season 1 followed a group of vacationers at the fictional White Lotus resort in Hawaii, as a murder mystery was teased throughout all six episodes. The series is an anthology-style production, with different cast members being featured each season. Season 1 starred Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Jon Gries, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany O'Grady, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney, Steve Zahn, Molly Shannon.

The White Lotus Season 2 cast features F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Meghann Fahy, Beatrice Grannò, Tom Hollander, Sabrina Impacciatore, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe, Simona Tabasco, and Leo Woodall. Additionally, Coolidge and Gries reprise their Season 1 roles in Season 2. In should also be noted that The White Lotus Season 1 was critically acclaimed, receiving numerous award nominations, including Emmy wins for both Coolidge, Bartlett, and White.

In a statement on the Season 3 renewal news, Francesca Orsi — EVP, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films — said, "Reflecting on The White Lotus' humble, run-and-gun origin as a contained pandemic production, it's impossible not to be awestruck by how Mike orchestrated one of the buzziest and most critically acclaimed shows. And yet, he's only continued to reach new heights in season 2, which is the ultimate testament to Mike's raw, unparalleled vision. His courage to explore the uncharted waters of the human psyche, paired with his signature irreverent humor and buoyant directing style, have us all dreaming of more vacation days at the resort we've come to adore. We couldn't be more thrilled to get the chance to collaborate on a third season together."