BLACKPINK's Lisa Reveals Fan Meet-Up Locations and Dates

BLACKPINK's Lisa has electrified her fanbase with the announcement of her inaugural solo Asian fan meet-up tour, scheduled for November 2024. Through her newly established record label LLOUD, the Thai K-pop star unveiled the news on Sept. 24, generating excitement on social media.

The tour, aptly named 2024 Fan Meetup, is set to span five major Asian cities, offering Lisa's devoted followers a rare opportunity for close-up interaction with the star. The initial itinerary encompasses a whirlwind journey across the continent, commencing on Nov. 11 in Singapore and concluding on Nov. 19 in Hong Kong.

Here's the complete lineup of dates and locations for Lisa's 2024 Fan Meetup tour:

- Nov. 11, 2024: Singapore

- Nov. 13, 2024: Bangkok, Thailand

- Nov. 15, 2024: Jakarta, Indonesia

- Nov. 17, 2024: Kaohsiung, Taiwan

- Nov. 19, 2024: Hong Kong, China

While the announcement has certainly created a buzz among fans, specific details regarding venues, timings, ticket prices, and the nature of activities planned for these meet-ups remain undisclosed. It's yet to be confirmed whether these events will follow the traditional fan sign format or if they will include live performances by the artist.

This tour announcement comes on the heels of Lisa's recent musical endeavors. The K-pop star has been gaining traction with her latest singles, "Rockstar" and "New Woman," the latter featuring a collaboration with Spanish singing sensation Rosalía. These tracks mark Lisa's first solo releases since her debut single "Lalisa" in 2021, showcasing her evolution as an independent artist.

Music is not the only area where Lisa's star is rising. She's set to grace the runway at this year's Victoria's Secret fashion show, joining a lineup that includes music legend Cher and rising South African artist Tyla. The event, slated for Oct. 15 in Brooklyn, New York, marks the return of the iconic fashion show after a six-year hiatus.

Victoria's Secret made the announcement via their official Instagram account on Sept. 19, stating, "And without further ado, the final performer in our first-ever, all-women lineup is...@lalalalisa_m! We're so excited to watch her perform live on the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show."

Lisa spoke of her excitement about taking part in this iconic event in a press release, saying, "The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is such an iconic night in fashion and I'm so excited to be part of its return with so many incredible and powerful women being part of the show! It's going to be a great night."

Additionally, Lisa is poised to make her acting debut in the upcoming third season of HBO's critically acclaimed series The White Lotus. The show's next installment is filmed in Thailand, Lisa's home country, adding a personal touch to her foray into acting. "I feel like people are going to fall in love with Thailand even more," Lisa teased in a recent interview, hinting at the cultural richness the new season might explore.

Lisa's recent achievements extend to the music awards circuit as well. At the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 11, she not only performed her latest tracks but also clinched the Best K-pop award for "Rockstar." This victory made her the first female solo artist to win this category twice.

The announcement of the fan meet-up tour has sparked speculation among fans about potential new projects from Lisa. Some enthusiasts are theorizing that she might unveil fresh material in October, just before embarking on her live appearances. While these rumors remain unconfirmed, they reflect the fervor surrounding her every move.

Lisa's journey as a solo artist took a significant turn earlier this year when she parted ways with YG Entertainment, the agency that launched BLACKPINK. In February 2024, she established her own record label, LLOUD, marking a new chapter in her career. Additionally, Lisa has forged a partnership with RCA Records for her upcoming solo projects, signaling her readiness to make an even bigger splash in the global music scene. As fans eagerly await more details about the 2024 Fan Meetup tour, industry insiders speculate that additional cities might be added to the itinerary in the coming weeks.