‘The Walking Dead’ Fans Heartbroken Over the Passing of Scott Wilson

The Walking Dead fans flooded Twitter with messages of heartbreak after the sudden news of actor Scott Wilson’s death.

The actor passed away Saturday evening at the age of 76 due to complications from leukemia.

According to TMZ, the actor — famously known for his portrayal of Hershel Greene on the zombie apocalypse drama — passed away peacefully at his Los Angeles home.

Fans of the actor took to Twitter to express their condolences after Wilson’s sudden passing.

Hearing news of Scott Wilson passing away, got to meet him a few years back, an extremely talented, kind and gentle person. R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/HXyET3oAxi — 🎃💀The Bills Have Eyes💀🎃 (@wevans0316) October 7, 2018

“RIP Scott Wilson. I got to meet him a few years ago when he came to UGA. His wife called his cell phone in the middle of his talk! Super nice guy!” One user wrote.

“SCOTT WILSON PASSED AWAY OH MY GODD NOOOO IVE BEEN FEARING THIS DAY SINCE I WAS LIKE 12,” another user commented.

“i just found out that Scott Wilson, who plays one of my favorite characters on TWD, died and i’m emotional omg. RIP Scott. you will be missed greatly,” a third user wrote.

Wilson left The Walking Dead back in season four, when Hershel was decapitated by the Governor. The actor is set to make a now-posthumous appearance on the series’ upcoming ninth season for star Andrew Lincoln’s final episode.

Despite leaving the series, the actor has been a regular attendee in the comic con circuit, according to Comicbook.com, who first reported the news of his death, he was expected to make an appearance at Walker Stalker Con in Atlanta in late October — an event which reunites Walking Dead cast members old and new.

RIP Scott Wilson such a gentleman, was so lucky to meet him at Dublin Comic Con #RIPScottWilson pic.twitter.com/MU14ULyyWh — Rachel Barcoe 🐢 (@takethatchick) October 7, 2018

“This is breaking my heart as I heard earlier of the passing of Scott Wilson. Hershel was one of my favorite characters. It is just so sad…….. Rest In Peace,” another user said on Twitter.

“RIP Scott Wilson. Yeah, he was Herschel in THE WALKING DEAD, but also in some really good movies like NINTH CONFIGURATION, BEHIND THE MASK, and the classic film adaptation of IN COLD BLOOD. He will be missed,” another user wrote.

“RIP Scott Wilson. So much great work, but forever for me Capt. Billy Cutshaw in THE NINTH CONFIGURATION. ‘I have been fond of you,’” another user wrote, remembering one of Wilson’s most prominent roles, for which he earned a Golden Globe nomination.