‘The View’: Meghan McCain Slammed by Senator Kamala Harris for Siding With Former Vice President Joe Biden

The View panelist Meghan McCain recently got slammed by Sen. Kamala Harris for siding with former Vice President Joe Biden. During her appearance on the show this week, the topic of Harris and Biden running against each other for the democratic presidential candidacy nomination came up.

McCain seemed to be trying to back Harris into a verbal corner, by bringing up the fact that prior to the big democratic nominees debate, Harris stated: “You are not going to hear me criticize Joe Biden. I think he’s a great guy.” McCain commented that she thinks “a lot of people are curious what happened to that promise.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I have no intention of attacking Joe Biden, but I am going to point out our differences of opinion on a very critical moment in the history of the United States,” Harris replied politely, then going on to explain that it was Biden’s previous comments about segregationist senators that led her to mention the issue of busing during the debate.

Sen. Kamala Harris doubles down on her criticism of Joe Biden regarding his remarks on busing, telling @TheView, “I have no intention of attacking Joe Biden, but I am going to point out our differences of opinion.” https://t.co/KiqEQ6DcAP pic.twitter.com/16cqxfRvAr — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) July 12, 2019

“So listen, this is a presidential race,” Harris said. “And I absolutely agree and believe and maintain that we should not have personal attacks against each other, we should not be attacking each other, but we’re on a debate stage.”

McCain started to interrupt Harris by saying that one of Biden’s advisers referred to her as “slick and slippery.” Harris then held up her finger and stated, “Hold on!”

“Well, you know what?” the senator continued. “We’re on a debate stage, and if you have not prepared and you’re not ready for somebody to point out a difference of opinion about the history of segregation in our country and what was necessary to deal with that, which at that time was busing, then you’re probably not ready.”

Pres. candidate Sen. @KamalaHarris reacts to a tweet Donald Trump Jr. retweeted that questioned her racial identity, calling it “really uninteresting”: “It’s an old playbook — they’ve done this before, we’ve seen this movie before.” https://t.co/o9yxAKzEGk pic.twitter.com/bx8Fe7Wt2d — The View (@TheView) July 12, 2019

According to a recent joint poll from NBC and the Wall Street Journal, Biden and Elizabeth Warren are the top two candidates in the lead for the nomination, with Harris being tied for third place alongside Bernie Sanders.