Whoopi Goldberg Confronts Andy Cohen About 'Fart Gate' Live on 'The View'

Whoopi Goldberg has probably had to talk about her bodily functions more often than any other Oscar winner alive, and she's had enough of it. During Wednesday's episode of The View, Goldberg told co-host Sunny Hostin and guest Andy Cohen they should never bring up "fart-gate" again. After View fans became convinced Goldberg farted on the show, Hostin claimed on Watch What Happens Live in April that Goldberg broke wind on set more often than any other host.

"Before we get started, I want to put something to bed with the two of you," Goldberg, 67, said at the top of Wednesday's show as she pointed to Cohen and Hostin, reports Entertainment Weekly. "I'm just going to say it, there was never an issue, a sound was made on the table, and that's what it was. We don't need to bring it up ever again, anywhere. We're good?" Cohen was shocked, while Hostin tried to shift all the blame towards the Bravo host.

The View viewers were convinced that they heard someone fart during a January broadcast. In March, the hosts insisted the sound was made by Sara Haines moving her glass on the table. "Yes, because, we get blamed for dropping gas, when in fact it's a cup," Goldberg said on March 21.

However, in late April, Cohen asked Hostin a series of questions about her co-hosts on WWHL. "Who actually passes gas the most on set?" Cohen asked, referencing the seemingly never-ending speculation about farting noises on the show. "Whoopi!" Hostin excitedly responded.

Hostin later said Goldberg wasn't too happy about that exchange. "She didn't like it," Hostin said on Monday's episode of Cohen's radio show. Hostin went back to the previous story, blaming the noises on Haines' love of mugs.

"I think the way this thing started is, Sara drinks too much water on set and she has a weak bladder and so she's constantly with two or three mugs," Hostin said on Andy Cohen Live. "One has seltzer water, one has hot lemon water, the other one has room temperature water. I really don't understand her water process, but she kept on moving them across the table and it made this farting noise."

Goldberg tried to "cover that up" by joking that she made the noises and Hostin took her at her word. "I didn't know it was Sara with all the waters. She should only have one cup of water anyway," Hostin continued. "We all have one cup and Sara has three and it just turned into this big thing and so Whoopi said, 'Why did you tell everybody I fart all the time?' and I was like, 'Because you joke about farting all the time and I'm across from the table.'"

The next time anyone hears a fart on The View, the hosts will not be able to blame Hostin's mugs. In early April, a source told Entertainment Weekly that they will now have white coasters on the table at all times to make sure the mugs don't make any noises.