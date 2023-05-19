'The View' Cuts Live Audio Over Sara Haines' Shocking Comment

The View got a little saucy during Wednesday's episode, thanks to Sara Haines. While the hosts were talking about ABC's upcoming Bachelor spinoff featuring contestants over 60 looking for love, Haines made an NSFW comment that required ABC's censors to snap into action. It all started when Bachelor fan Alyssa Farah Griffin shared her thoughts on The Golden Bachelor.

"I think this is a good idea," Farrah said of the new show, reports Entertainment Tonight. She noted that the suitors on the main Bachelor and Bachelorette shows are much younger and still learning about themselves. "I think having a 60+ bachelor and bachelorettes will actually be more likely to last in a relationship because you know who you are and what you want," Farrah said. "There's a second chance for love."

Haines agreed, noting that the show will be more relatable to a larger audience. "It's not just because 20-somethings are younger, but people that have been in a marriage look at the journey differently, once you've been in it," Haines said. "Even if you stay with the person, your ideas change over time, to see people that I could look at and say, 'You look at it more complicated and more layered,' this is cool to watch. And I love the whole there are chapters left in your life, you can make it whatever you want, that whole aspirational."

Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar joked about how the show would change with older stars. Hostin suggested there might be napping in the Fantasy Suites, while Behar thought ABC would program Viagara commercials during the show. "It's not a sugar daddy show," Farrah reminded them.

"You guys, these are only 60-year-olds," Haines chimed in "Do you know how young 60 is? I know 60-year-olds, they run marathons. They do..." Haines' next word was censored, and the hosts collapsed in laughter. Whoopi Goldberg sat up in her chair and introduced a new commercial break before the conversation got out of hand.

ABC and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television have been considering a show like The Golden Bachelor for years, but it is finally coming to fruition in the fall. The series will star a man over 60 looking for love among a group of women who are also over 60. It will lair on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET, following Dancing With the Stars. It is part of a lineup heavy on unscripted reality and competition shows since the writers' strike has put production on may scripted series on hold.