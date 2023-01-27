'The View' Hilariously Interrupted by Fart Noise

Wednesday's serious discussions on The View were met with a hilarious interruption. During a discussion of the classified documents recently discovered at former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home, the conversation came to a sudden and awkward lull when someone at the discussion table appeared to fart.

The Wednesday fiasco began just as former Donald Trump associate (and ex-Pence press secretary) Alyssa Farah Griffin began speaking on the issue when a spill occurred on the other end of the table. As Griffin continued speaking, the camera cut to a wide shot showing the entire discussion table, and Whoopi Goldberg could be seen pointing out the leak to co-host Sara Haines. As Haines looked down and noticed the liquid now on the table, she moved a little in her seat just as what appeared to be a fart noise sounded on the set.

CLASSIFIED DOCS FOUND AT MIKE PENCE’S HOME: After former Vice Pres. Pence denied having classified documents in a November interview with @ABCWorldNews' @DavidMuir, the co-hosts react to documents being discovered at his home last week. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/mtPNY0oARo — The View (@TheView) January 25, 2023

While the long-running talk show is known for covering hard-hitting topics, which on more than one occasion has led to on-air spats between the co-stars, there have been more than just a few instances of on-air mishaps, including cutting the cheese. Back in 2014, social media went crazy after Goldberg appeared to fart on-air while guest host Ashanti was passionately discussing her feelings on the flu shot. During the episode, Goldberg could be heard saying, "Excuse me, oh!" as her then-co-host Rosie O'Donnell suddenly rose from her seat and began fanning the air, quipping, "You know those breakfast burritos, they kill ya!"

Just three years before that, a raspberry noise again infiltrated the set. As Homeland star Claire Danes appeared on The View to discuss the series and her return to TV, Goldberg let one loose as Danes was talking about the issues of post-9/11 American identity Homeland explored. Goldberg could be seen shifting in her seat as it sounded like someone passed gas, with Behar having a look of shock on her face. Goldberg then placed her hand on her stomach and said, "Excuse me, I just let a frog out of there," with Danes saying, "It's okay," before the conversation moved on. An ABC spokesperson later told HuffPost, "It was clearly a joke and all in good fun. Secretly we hoped it would get posted on YouToot."

None of the co-hosts have addressed the latest on-air moment, and while Entertainment Weekly reached out to a representative for the show for comment on the moment, the outlet did not hear back. The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.