'The View': Joy Behar Doubles Down on Ghost Sex Claims

Joy Behar is doubling down on her claims that she's had sex with ghosts, clarifying during Thursday's episode of The View that "all" her stories about the paranormal encounters are true. The spooky sex stories were brought back up during Thursday's Hot Topics segment as co-host Sara Haines pointed out that Behar had fully "embraced" the paranormal herself amid rising reports of paranormal activity in the U.S.

"Let me just set the record straight, OK? It's all true," Behar joked in response. "It's all true. I have had sex with ghosts. Casper was not a generous lover. The ménage à trois, it was almost like having sex with myself. So yes, it's true ladies and gentlemen." Behar's comments came as a response to her claims on The View last week, during which the panel spotlighted the story of a woman who reported having "sexual ghosts" in her home.

"I've had sex with a few ghosts and never got pregnant," Behar admitted after Haines asked if someone could become pregnant by having sex with a ghost. As her co-hosts cracked up, moderator Whoopi Goldberg replied, "I'm just gonna let that ride. I don't know how many of you just heard what Joy just said, but I'm going to let it ride."

Thursday, the panel continued on to discuss if they would stay in a haunted house. "I saw the movie Ghost and what it talked about was, people can get stuck in a sort of purgatory where they're not done or their business is unfinished," Haines said before looking to Goldberg, who starred in the movie opposite Patrick Swayze as Oda Mae Brown. "Right? Did you want to say 'ditto' or something?"

Goldberg admitted that while she does believe in ghosts, she happened to notice that people who live in haunted houses and don't leave after being shown evidence of the haunting are typically "white folks." She added, "Before y'all start writing us about what a racist I am, this is done in humor. Get a sense of humor." Bringing the conversation back to her more sensual spiritual encounter, however, Behar joked, "Not in my case, I'm sorry. It's all true," to which Goldberg confirmed, "Except in Joy's case."