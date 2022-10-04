Whoopi Goldberg Makes Admission About 'The View' Without Meghan McCain

Meghan McCain isn't on The View, but she's still being talked about by her former co-hosts. Whoopi Goldberg spoke about McCain during a recent interview with Page Six, telling the publication that the daytime series has been "calmer" since she left. McCain left The View in August 2021 following a drama-filled ride on the show.

While at the premiere for Till, Goldberg spoke about her former co-host on The View. According to the Oscar winner, the show is actually "better" now that McCain has left. She said, "It's calmer because nobody wants to be that tired every day." Goldberg continued, "I think [the show], it's better. I feel it's better, but I'm still tired!" Goldberg's comment comes over a year after McCain left the talk show.

As previously mentioned, McCain departed The View in August 2021. She first joined the program in 2017 and frequently sparred with her co-hosts, especially Goldberg and Joy Behar. After her exit, she spoke about the circumstances surrounding it on The Commentary Magazine podcast. McCain said that she decided to leave the show following a comment that Behar made after her return from maternity leave. When she returned, she joked that they missed "fighting with me." Behar responded by saying that she did not miss her.

McCain may not have been beloved by her co-hosts, but her replacement, Alyssa Farah Griffin seems to be getting off on a better foot. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Behar said about the newest hire, "Alyssa has got a whole different personality. I think it will be smoother, frankly. I think this girl is going to do very well -- I call her girl because she's only 32 years old." Farah Griffin also had something to say about joining the show.

"I really want to give a voice to the millions of Americans who do lean right of center. I've spoken out against the former president [Trump], but 70 million Americans voted for him and many of those people are patriotic, decent Americans who just want something a little different than what they're seeing in Washington," she explained. "I'm hoping I can represent those Americans and a lot of the middle country too who often feel like their voices aren't heard. I'm confident in my positions. I've worked in Republican politics for longer than I'd like to admit." Farah Griffin added, "It's going to get sporty, it's going to get feisty but I also am someone who'd like to disagree respectfully. I adore these women so hopefully that comes across."