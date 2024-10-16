‘One Tree Hill’ Alum Bethany Joy Lenz Details Marriage to Cult Leader’s Son

Bethany Joy Lenz is coming clean about her cult marriage. The One Tree Hill alum sat down for an interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast to discuss her upcoming memoir, Dinner for Vampires, and, during the conversation, she offered some details about being married to the son of a cult leader.

“We didn’t have a lot in common. There wasn’t a lot of intellectual stimulation,” Lenz, 43, told host Alex Cooper. “I kind of run out of options. … It just became this sort of arranged situation.” While she does not name her ex-husband — whom she refers to as “QB” in her book — Lenz says that their relationship was “easy and playful,” though she lacked any sexual feelings for him.

“I had a crazy sex drive,” Lenz admitted. “It’s kind of amazing that I didn’t have sex until I was married.” However, the cult leadership stepped in when she and her ex-husband were not “connected” enough to have a regular sex life, placing the two on a schedule to have sex. This is something that she says has impacted her subsequent relationships.

“I don’t think that necessarily had anything to do with saving myself from marriage,” Lenz explained. “It was just that I married the wrong person.”

Lenz shares one child, daughter Rosie, born in 2011, with her unnamed ex-husband. While she has kept the individual’s identity private for the sake of her book, Lenz was married to musician Michael Galeotti from 2005 until 2012. Dinner for Vampires is set to be released on Tuesday, October 22.