'The View': Joy Behar Jokes She's Had Sex With Ghosts

Joy Behar is likely the last person you'd expect to discuss her sex life on national television, but she did just that earlier this week during a discussion on ghosts. According to Hollywood Life, Behar revealed that she once had sex with a ghost, immediately ending the discussion in its tracks.

"If you have sex with a ghost, do you get pregnant?" Sara Haines asked the ladies at the table. A little bit of chatter later and Behar was unleashing a vision that would stop the show in its tracks. "I've had sex with a few ghosts and never got pregnant," Behar said.

"If you have sex with a ghost, do you get pregnant?" – Sara Haines

"Is it cheating?" – Alyssa Farah Griffin

"You're not cheating if it's a ghost." – Sunny Hostin

"I've had sex with a few ghosts that have got pregnant." – Joy Behar

"I'm going to let it ride." Whoopi Goldberg pic.twitter.com/jMc92JzyOG — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 20, 2022

It sparked plenty of laughter and a show-stopping moment from Whoopi Goldberg, who knew just what to do. "I'm just gonna let that ride. I don't know how many of you heard what Joy just said, but I'm gonna let it ride," Goldberg said. Behar dropped a wry smile and just said it was fine.

The longtime co-host shows that she can still have plenty of fun on the show despite the butting egos and controversies we've seen in recent years. She's also coming off celebrating her 80th birthday.

It helps to sell that she is sticking around to host for as long as she can go. She told PEOPLE that her 25 years on the show could go on another 25 years. "I just signed a contract so I'll be here for a while," Behar told the outlet. "I have no plans to retire...It's really, you know, something that is an important show in many ways. Sometimes I don't believe that, as I've been here since the beginning, but we're the most-watched show in daytime. Most-watched!"

Behar has been a fixture on the show, even if she did get fired in 2013. She returned in 2015 and claims she doesn't remember why she had been fired at all. "I was glad to be fired," she told Time Magazine back in July. "I basically was sick of the show at that point for some reason, I don't even remember why."

She has since changed her tune about the show and its importance in the TV landscape. Hopefully, she doesn't have any other ghost encounters.