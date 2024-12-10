‘The View’: Sara Haines Condemns People Celebrating CEO Shooting

The View‘s Sara Haines had some stern words for the people who “applauded” the alleged killer of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO. After the arrest of suspect Luigi Mangione, The View panel addressed the newest development in the manhunt saga on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Noting that Mangione comes from an affluent family and received an Ivy League education at the University of Pennsylvania, Haines said, “I think that there is a shock in finding out who it is, just because this man could have changed things in this world.”

abc

“He had every privilege that could be given to someone ever, he came from a wealthy family — highly educated, valedictorian of his class, all the things were there,” she continued. “He’s a very smart person, and yet this is the option he chose, rather than going into a system and truly changing the ills and problems.”

Haines also condemned the “disturbing” celebration surrounding the death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, saying, “I think there’s so many massive problems with the insurance companies that is clear, and we all know it. It is almost like a criminal racket. This is never the answer to that.”

She added, “He may be a millionaire. You may hate people with money… You have to reflect on yourself if you at any point were gleeful about this because it is so disturbing to see the residual effect of how many people applauded this person, as if this is how we live in this country or in this world, it is unacceptable.”

During the same segment, Alyssa Farah Griffin said Mangione’s arrest is a “reminder that criminals or people who do harm don’t fit into any one box,” theorizing that Mangione going missing from his family before the shooting, “symbolizes more likely there was some kind of a mental health break and that he may have acted in an extreme way because he wasn’t treating something that came on suddenly.” She added, “That’s my speculation.”

Joy Behar also called out public officials politicizing the shooting, including Texas Sen. Ted Cruz. “Why does Ted Cruz insist on dividing Americans even further, is my question to him,” she said, pointing out that the type of “ghost gun” used by the shooter is currently being deliberated by the Supreme Court. “What type of country are we living in that some nut case can get a gun that has no serial number that he can make the same way that he can text me?” Behar asked.

Sunny Hostin argued for regulation of the weaponry, saying, “They’re linked to nearly 700 homicides since between 2016 and 2021… That’s a tenfold increase. And the Supreme Court is looking at whether or not it is considered a firearm. Of course it is.”