Everything Coming to Prime Video in December 2024

December is almost here, bringing with it cold winter temperatures. As people prepare to spend more time indoors, Prime Video is making sure they have plenty of picks for their next streaming binge to keep them entertained, the streamer releasing the full list of TV series and movies arriving in December 2024.

December at Prime Video will see contestants putting their pop culture knowledge to the test in Pop Culture Jeopardy!. The newest Jeopardy! spinoff, hosted by Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost, is the franchise’s first series to be created exclusively for streaming and combines the academics of Jeopardy! “with the excitement and unpredictability of pop culture.” The series will mark one of several all-new titles set to premiere next month, with the documentary Glitter & Greed: The Lisa Frank Story also set to debut. Other new arrivals include the Margo Martindale-starring maple syrup heist drama The Sticky and the animated series Secret Level.

The December movie roundup features fan-favorites like Fatal Attraction, multiple Hellraiser movies, Justice League, 2022’s The Batman, The Brady Bunch Movie, and Knives Out, as well as holiday titles including Nutcracker: The Motion Picture and Jack in Time for Christmas.

Amazon’s streaming content is available as a bonus to an Amazon Prime subscription, including free two-day shipping and same-day delivery in some area codes. Subscribers also get access to Prime Music and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $139 for an annual subscription or $14.99 monthly. You can also get just Prime Video for $8.99 a month. Scroll on to look at what’s coming to Prime Video in December.

Dec. 1

All The Queen’s Men S1-S3 (2021)

Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations S1-S8 (2008)

Babylon 5 S1-S5 (1994)

Falcon Crest S1-S9 (1982)

Hatfields & McCoys (2012)

Knots Landing S1-S14 (1980)

Nikita S1-S4 (2011)

Nip/Tuck S1-S7 (2003)

Sisters S1-S6 (1991)

A Haunting in Venice (2023)

A Scanner Darkly (2006)

After Hours (1985)

Alexander the Great (1956)

All Dogs Go to Heaven 2 (1996)

Almost Famous (2000)

Amistad (1997)

An All Dogs Christmas Carol (1998)

An Inconvenient Truth (2006)

Anger Management (2003)

Back to School (1986)

BALLS OUT (2015)

Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice Ultimate Edition (2016)

Bio-Dome (1996)

Born to be Wild (1995)

Bulletproof Monk (2003)

Cadillac Man (1990)

Child’s Play (1988)

Chorus Line (1985)

Cop Land (1997)

Critters (1986)

Death on the Nile (2022)

Deep Cover (1992)

Dick (1999)

Duck You Sucker – A Fistful Of Dynamite (1972)

El Cantante (2007)

Fatal Attraction (1987)

Ghost Town (2008)

Green Room (2016)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

Hansel and Gretel (1987)

Havoc (2005)

Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth (1992)

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline (1996)

Hellraiser VII: Deader (2005)

Hellraiser: Hellseeker (2002)

Hellraiser: Hellworld (2005)

Hellraiser: Inferno (2000)

Hercules (1983)

Hostile Witness (1969)

Hot Under The Collar (1992)

If Looks Could Kill (2016)

Imagine That (2009)

Jackie Chan’s First Strike (1997)

Joker (2019)

Justice League (2017)

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001)

Last Vegas (2013)

Lawman (1971)

Lions for Lambs (2007)

Lost & Found (2017)

Major League (1989)

Mata Hari (1931)

Men at Work (1990)

Miami Blues (1990)

Monster Trucks (2017)

Mr. Nanny (1993)

Murder on The Orient Express (2017)

Nutcracker: The Motion Picture (1986)

Once Upon A Time In The West (1969)

One Crazy Summer (1986)

Osmosis Jones (2001)

Out of Time (2003)

Overnight Delivery (2016)

Paycheck (2003)

Pet Sematary Two (1992)

Pocketful of Miracles (1961)

Rain Man (1988)

Red Dawn (1984)

Revolutionary Road (2009)

Road to Perdition (2002)

Sabrina (1954)

Shooter (2007)

Sicario (2015)

Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018)

Soapdish (1991)

Stephen King’s Thinner (1996)

Stop-Loss (2008)

SubUrbia (1997)

Tank Girl (1995)

TEEN WOLF (1985)

The 11th Hour (2015)

The Adventures of Pluto Nash (2002)

The Art of War (2000)

The Batman (2022)

The Battle of Britain (1969)

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)

The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course (2002)

The Golden Child (1986)

The Great Train Robbery (2013)

The Island of Dr. Moreau (1996)

The Land that Time Forgot (1975)

The Last Waltz (1978)

The Perfect Holiday (2007)

The Private Life of Sherlock Holmes (1970)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

The Untouchables (1987)

The Warriors (1979)

The Witches (1990)

The Wood (1999)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Total Recall (1990)

Twilight Zone: The Movie (1983)

Under Fire (1983)

Vision Quest (1985)

Walking Tall (2004)

With Honors (1994)

Witness (1985)

Dec. 3

Angry Birds Mystery Island Part 3 (2024)

Jack in Time for Christmas (2024)

Dec. 4

Pop Culture Jeopardy! (2024)

Dec. 5

Glitter & Greed: The Lisa Frank Story (2024)

Thursday Night Football (2024)

The Red Virgin (2024)

Dec. 6

ONE Fight Night on Prime Video (2024)

The Sticky (2024)

Dec. 10

Secret Level (2024)

The Bikeriders (2024)

Dec. 11

Knives Out (2019)

Dec. 12

Thursday Night Football (2024)

Dec. 13

Beau Is Afraid (2023)

Dec. 19

Beast Games (2024)

Thursday Night Football (2024)

The Creator (2023)

Dec. 23

ChiefsAholic: A Wolf in Chief’s Clothing (2024)

Dec. 25

The Equalizer 2 (2018)

Dec. 26

Thursday Night Football (2024)

Dec. 27

Culpa Tuya (“Your Fault”) (2024)

When You Finish Saving the World (2023)

Dec. 31

A Quiet Place: Day One (2024)